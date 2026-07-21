A woman is fed up with the current airport culture she's seeing in U.S. airports, and she's calling it out online. In a now-viral clip, which has since been reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1, she begins by saying that "airport culture is dead," and she thinks she knows who's to blame for killing it — foreigners.

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She says she travels a lot, so much so that she's been to four different states in the past month alone, and during that time she says she's picked up on some patterns.

She claims that when foreigners move to America, they "think they are above all the Americans and we just need to submit to their way of life," but she says she has "zero interest in doing that because their way of life is acting subservient to them."

“Airport culture is dead and foreigners are the ones who killed it.”



This woman who travels constantly for work just said what millions of frequent flyers have been thinking for years.



Her receipts:



• Jamaican mom with 6 kids trying to bulldoze the entire security line:… pic.twitter.com/j2Bki7zh0N — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 21, 2026

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Woman Explains Why She Thinks Foreigners Are to Blame for Bad Airport Culture

As she goes into the reasons why she thinks foreigners are to blame for bad airport culture, she says she sees "them" cutting in line, whether it's at food stands or check-in, because "they think we should all cater to them and their needs." She then describes several encounters she says she witnessed.

She says that just a few weeks ago she saw a Jamaican mother with six kids trying to cut the security line, "not even in a polite way," with the mom allegedly saying, "Move, we're running late for our flight." To that, she says, "Well, bitch, too bad. You do not get to bring an army to the front of the security line because you have poor time management."

She says maybe if the woman had been polite about it and didn't act "entitled," she might have deserved to cut the line because everyone runs late from time to time. But because the woman was allegedly rude and acted entitled, she says it made her even less willing to let her cut in line.

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She then goes on to describe another airport incident. After waiting to get off her flight so she could make another connection, an Indian man came up behind her in a rush saying he needed to get to his connecting flight. But she told the man no because he couldn't just skip ahead because she was also in a rush and her next flight boarded in 10 minutes.

I run into this all the time. My favorite is trying to figure out why perfectly healthy people consider themselves as needing to have additional time to board... — Nomad_Dan (@DSkinner_1965) July 21, 2026

According to the woman, the man replied that she didn't seem like she was in a rush. She says she told him she was, but she just didn't think she was more important than everyone else on the flight who was also likely trying to make a connection.

A third example she gave involved a Mexican family who, she says, wanted two people who were already sitting together to give up their seats so they could sit together, even though they hadn't paid for such accommodations.

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While the woman didn't shy away from saying there are also Americans "with bad behavior at the airport," she says, "The pattern of behavior that I see, a lot of the time, happens to be from people who are not from here."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents described in the video. The claims are based solely on the woman's account shared on X.