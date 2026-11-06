A post shared in r/AskMen on October 25, 2026, asks men what they think women should change. The poster addresses a common complaint among men that women have too many options or are too picky.

The post had received 693 upvotes and more than 1,100 comments at the time of publication.

“I see a lot of complaints about women having too many options, being too picky or having unrealistic standards,” the Redditor wrote. “But I’m curious what the actual solution is supposed to be.”

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“If I’m attracted to someone and they’re interested in me, why would I choose to date someone I’m less attracted to?” they added. “Just because they’re struggling to get dates? What do you realistically expect women to change?” they asked.

A reply focused on what individuals can do before a relationship forms. “It’s avoidance,” one commenter wrote. “Often there are issues that need to be addressed or changes that need to be made for things to work out. Like your [sic] not going to end up in a relationship unless you try.”

One commenter offered an analysis about who ends up dissatisfied under the current dating system. “Game theory reveals that this results in those same women being cheated on by a relatively small pool of the most desirable guys,” they claimed, “leaving them unhappy and other guys unhappy too.”

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Another commenter said they wanted women to acknowledge men's experiences rather than offer a solution. “The only thing i [sic] would ask women to do differently is to at least hear what men are saying,” they wrote. “You dont [sic] need to do anything to change it but just an acknowledgement that things are hard would be nice sometimes,” they added, “rather than just dismissing it immediately or turning it into some [...] contest about who has it worse.”

Another commenter said it would be more beneficial for women to call out inappropriate behavior in a considerate way. The commenter wrote, “Perhaps in a way they would like their inappropriate behavior to be called out.” They said this type of communication might become the new standard, adding, “We might make it a rule. And call it the golden rule.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in this thread. The details above reflect the poster’s and commenters’ accounts as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.