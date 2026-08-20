Woman’s Fueling Mistake Goes Viral After Diesel Overflows

A gas station video is going viral after a woman appeared to put fuel into the wrong tank on her vehicle. The video shows liquid overflowing from one of the vehicle's tanks as she stands at the pump. The video shows the woman using a green pump handle, which commenters identified as a diesel pump. The video shows the woman using a green pump handle, which commenters identified as a diesel pump.

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During the short video the woman seems unaware of both. However, the video ends before she leaves the pump, with no resolution as for what happened afterwards.

There’s a husband out there that’s about to have a bad day ? pic.twitter.com/ggxAxC8Nua — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) August 19, 2026

Commenters say the mistake may have involved the DEF tank

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The potential consequences depend on what type of vehicle she was driving and where the fuel was added. One commenter suggested that the vehicle requires diesel, but that the fuel was being added to the wrong tank.

"All the people in this thread who think she's stupid for putting diesel in a gas engine are also stupid. It is a diesel engine but she's putting the diesel fuel in the DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) tank," one X commenter said.

Others still pointed out that the person behind the camera filmed rather than assist the woman. That highlights a growing problem with a lack of empathy brought on by social media, where videos like this, where the cameraperson could have helped rather than just stand by and record, are being more prevalent.

One user criticized the person filming, "PSA: Get out of your car and tell the lady instead of filming her and ridiculing her online. You have as much to learn about human decency as she does about fuel."

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"I agree. I live in NJ and we do not pump our own gas. I know how to now, but the first time I ever had to pump my own gas was in Philly and I was maybe 21. Not one person stopped and asked if I needed help or offered to show me. I figured it out, but it was so frustrating," another X user agreed.

Several commenters argued that the woman could have been warned rather than recorded and posted online. The commenters also questioned the potential consequences of sharing videos of strangers without context. The incident prompted commenters to debate whether the person filming should have intervened.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the incident or confirm whether the woman was made aware of the apparent fueling mistake.