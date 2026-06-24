Woman Allegedly Obtains Hotel Key and Threatens Family

A clip of a woman allegedly entering a family's hotel room and terrorizing a mom and her children is making the rounds online, leaving viewers both concerned and curious. The video, which was reshared by X user @LoudOutside, appears to show the woman livestreaming herself while asking for the key to hotel room 112. Moments later, she can be heard thanking a hotel employee before quietly laughing in disbelief that she was actually handed a key to a room.

Featured Video

She then heads down the hallway, laughing into her phone and showing viewers the key. "I got the key," she says. The woman begins swiping the key card at various hotel room doors before one of them flashes green. After entering, she whispers, "Why is he letting me in a random person's room?" before questioning, "Why does it smell like piss in here?" She then leaves the room, but her escapade doesn't end there.

A mother and her children were awakened in their hotel room by a woman who had somehow obtained a room key from a hotel employee.



The woman was reportedly walking through the hotel, attempting to unlock random guest rooms with the key.



The incident occurred at an Extended Stay… pic.twitter.com/Hr0nGD010c — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) June 24, 2026

The Woman Returns to the Hotel Room and Terrorizes the Mom and Kids

After exiting the room, the woman attempts to open several other hotel room doors, but none of them work. She eventually returns to the same room she was able to access. Meanwhile, commenters watching her livestream appear stunned that she was actually able to get into a room, while others flood the chat with laughing emojis.

The woman then returns to the same door, opens it, and begins yelling. "Wake the f--k up, I'm f--king robbin' y'all. Give me every f--king thing right now," she shouts at a mother and her children who were reportedly sleeping inside.

She continues, "I'm running everything. I don't give a f--k," before telling them to "sit the f--k down" because she's "not playing." The woman then allegedly orders the family to put their hands up and asks the mother whether she's scared.

In the background, kids can be heard crying and telling the woman they don't have anything. At one point, the woman runs out of the room and is approached by some men in the hallway. According to the clip, she tells them she wasn't the person inside the room, and they disregard her.

The video then cuts to the woman running outside while laughing, unaware of how serious the situation was. In the clip shared by @LoudOutside, an Instagram account is also shown, suggesting the account belongs to the woman in the video.

Such a horrible scary situation to wake up to she seems off her head on drugs. I’d love to say I’d go mental but honestly I think I would consider she’s high on serious drugs and could have a knife to harm my children so therefore I’d prob do the same as this mum — Nelsie (@thatbotch) June 24, 2026

However, a woman associated with that Instagram account posted her own video denying it was actually her. In her video, she overlays footage of the incident and tells viewers that she is not the person shown entering the hotel room. She also included the caption, "REPOST!!!!! For the dumba--es in the back, that can't see that this girl is clearly dark skin."

According to the X user who shared the footage, the incident allegedly occurred at an Extended Stay hotel in Buffalo, N.Y., though that detail has not been independently confirmed.