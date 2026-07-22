A viral X video has sparked debate online after it appeared to show two people entering a hotel and helping themselves to the complimentary breakfast despite not being guests. The clip, which was reshared by @ClownWorld, has drawn criticism from many viewers, with some arguing that videos like this could prompt hotels to tighten their guest policies.

Featured Video

Text overlaid on the video identifies the man and woman as homeless. While many commenters expressed sympathy for their situation, others criticized them for filming themselves entering the hotel and eating the complimentary breakfast before sharing the video online.

A couple filmed themselves sneaking into a hotel they weren’t staying at just to eat the complimentary breakfast, saying they were homeless.



Maybe it’s just me, but if everyone started doing this, hotels would either stop offering free breakfast altogether or raise room prices… pic.twitter.com/Eb64SloWjI — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 21, 2026

The first thing that needs to be understood about this video is that the couple snuck into a hotel that they were not staying at. According to the video, they were not staying at the hotel. Yet they thought it would be thrilling to record themselves pretending to be guests of that hotel and helping themselves to a hot breakfast.

Advertisement

The woman could be seen in the hotel bathroom preparing for her acting debut where she appears to pose as a guest. They even edited the video with text on the screen which said, "Will we get caught?"

As she exits the bathroom, she passes by the indoor pool area and can be heard contemplating taking a dip inside. She then makes her way to the breakfast dining area where other hotel guests are already seated, enjoying the complimentary breakfast included with their stay.

Next, she recorded the cinnamon bun pastries at the buffet line and said, "It looks yummy." Then, she filmed her own plate with scrambled eggs and sausages which she began eating, while waiting for her husband to arrive for the plate she prepared for him. She also took the time to show us the food she prepared for him.

Advertisement

Soon, her husband returned and immediately began eating from his plate. He definitely seemed to be enjoying every bite. However, he made sure to inform the viewers that this was their first time pretending to be hotel guests for some food.

One commenter wrote, "What this says to me, not only is it stealing, hungry people should get to eat, understanding that the breakfast was for paying customers. My issue is filming this could trend for others to do it, and another business has to close off areas to stop vagrants."

Another person pointed out the lack of sustainability in their plan, "This doesn't work long-term. The staff will start recognizing you and kick you out. But yes. Stealing from that hotel is long-term stealing from anyone who stays there."

Another X commenter wrote, "In all the hotels that I have stayed with complimentary breakfast, there's always someone asking for name and room number and checking against a list."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including whether the couple was asked to leave or whether hotel management was aware of the incident.