A video shared by Instagram creator @thatspicygworl has her telling viewers about a woman questioning her husband’s relationship with his longtime female best friend. The comments are thus filled with debate about friendships and marriage boundaries.

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The caption of this reel video asks, “At what point is this crossing a line?” The creator described many situations involving her husband’s childhood friend, Anna, that made her uncomfortable.

The woman says that her husband and Anna had known each other since childhood, and she initially supported their friendship after Anna returned to town after a difficult divorce.

“I really try to be the chill wife,” she said. The wife added that she had to decide whether Anna was simply close to her husband or whether the friendship had crossed boundaries.

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The woman claimed Anna referred to her husband as “her person,” tried to sit next to him, and tried to take the front seat of his car. She said her husband corrected the behavior, but often it was put away as “old habits.”

She also alleged that Anna interrupted her during conversations, showed up unexpectedly to plans, and had turned on her husband’s location sharing to know when he was nearby.

The most disputed moment in the video is when the woman speaks about Anna entering the couple’s home without using a key. According to the creator, Anna walked in while the couple was being intimate and said she had brought cookies because she was thinking about them.

The comments viewers are weighing in on whether the alleged behavior crossed a line. “Why does she have a key, and how did she get it?” An Instagram user wrote. Another said, “First of all, she shouldn’t have a key. Second, you need to talk to your husband about her inappropriate behavior and how it makes you feel. Third, your husband needs to set strict boundaries with her and hold firm.”

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Several viewers argued that the husband’s response was an important part of the situation. “Honestly, he’s the issue because he’s not correcting her,” one commenter wrote. Another user said the husband’s reaction mattered because “those that push boundaries only do so bcs [because said person doesn’t push back.” Some are also asking whether the same behavior would be accepted if the wife had a male best friend.