A TikTok creator's viral Too Good To Go pickup is showing shoppers how to score deeply discounted flowers and plants from Whole Foods, sometimes for less than a third of their retail value.

Featured Video

Now, everyone in the comments wants to know how to brighten up the winter with free or cheap reminders that spring is on the way.

@restored.beauty shared her first experience picking up a Too Good To Go order from the Whole Foods floral department in a video shared on Feb. 10, 2026.

Advertisement

The TikTok creator purchased the Whole Foods Floral bag through the Too Good To Go app. The bag of surprise fresh-cut flowers and/or small potted plants is priced at $7.99 for a $24 retail value.

Contents may be a little rough around the edges, but at nearly 70% off, @restored.beauty wrote she thinks it's "worth it."

@restored.beauty’s floral bag contained a trio of multicolored tulips planted in a lovely glass vase, a white spring bulb in full blossom with another bud about to pop off, and a lush hanging plant in need of minor TLC.

What is the Too Good To Go app?

Advertisement

The Too Good To Go app sources cheap food and other products from businesses looking to reduce waste. Local stores offer “surprise bags” filled with surplus items available through the app.

Users browse bags nearby, reserve, and pay through the app. Pick-ups are often scheduled near closing time.

Whole Foods partnered with Too Good To Go to offer Surprise Bags in July 2024. Since then, the retailer expanded their offerings from Bakery and Prepared Foods bags to include include Produce (mixed fruits and vegetables, $6.99 for a $21 retail value), Meat ($9.99 for a $30 value), Seafood ($9.99 for a $30 value), Dry Grocery ($6.99 for a $21 value)—and most importantly to those living through the dead of winter—the Floral bag.

Whole Foods' Floral bag is available for $7.99 with a $24 value.

Advertisement

@restored.beauty did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.