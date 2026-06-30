‘What Is This Little One-Bite Slider?’ A Viral Video of Travelers Reacting to European Portion Sizes Has X Picking Sides

A compilation video posted to X by @NancyH_60 showed travelers reacting to food portions in Europe, sparking debate about serving sizes and eating habits on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The clip features people being surprised by the size of dishes that are noticeably smaller than what they are used to in Canada or the United States.

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In one segment, a traveler holds up a chicken wing and says, “Back in Canada, this is a large wing.” Another person points to a serving of ice cream and a plate of sliders, asking, “What is this little one-bite slider?” while questioning who the meal was “supposed to feed.”

Another traveler said they “always lose weight when [they] come back home from Europe.”

Travelers in the video also complained about seasoning. One person said, “There's no flavor in this house,” while looking at condiments.

Europeans returning home after experiencing American portion sizes… and immediately regretting it ??

Ordered their usual… and got these little itty-bitty portions!

‘Where’s the rest?! We need the Texas-sized version!’

American abundance spoiled us forever ? Who else can… pic.twitter.com/8q0L84vomV — NancyH (@NancyH_60) June 29, 2026

In reaction to this video, social media users debated whether European portions are too small or whether North American serving sizes are too large. “They sure did. It’s now they’re going home like what is this?” the poster who shared the compilation wrote in the caption.

Others argued that smaller portions lead to healthier eating. “Bigger doesn't mean better. Spent time eating American portions and felt rough every night. European sizing gets it right – eating stops when you're full, not when the plate is empty,” a user commented.

“America actually needs to go back to standard sizes before everything was super-sized in the '80s,” another user suggested.

Still, some said they would struggle to adapt to smaller meals. “I would have to cook going there; otherwise, we would be hungry an hour later,” wrote one. “Ask for a Coke in Europe… And NO free refills!” another said.

We definitely eat more than necessary. Obesity is rampant here. — Jan (@Jan812314) June 29, 2026

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, larger portion sizes can lead people to consume more calories than needed. This phenomenon is often referred to as “portion distortion.” Still, what constitutes an appropriate meal varies by culture and personal preference.