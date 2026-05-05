“We’re in Big Trouble:” Man Says Burger Ingredients Hit $50 and TikTok Has Thoughts

A man's TikTok video about spending $50 on ingredients for burgers and fries at home is drawing significant attention as grocery prices continue to climb. In the video, posted by @wethepeoplenews2.0, a man stood in a grocery store expressing disbelief at the cost of a simple home-cooked meal.

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"Ingredients for a burger and fries at home cost me $50," he said in the video. "We're in big trouble. How are we supposed to live like this?"

The numbers behind his sticker shock are real. Beef and veal prices in March 2026 were 12.1% higher than in March 2025, according to USDA data cited by The Kitchn.

The same agency forecasts a further 6.3% rise by year's end. Fuel and fertilizer costs have climbed 20 to 40% since the Iran war began, according to CoBank as reported by the World Socialist Web Site.

None of that happens in isolation. According to reports, Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the February 28 strike pushed oil prices higher. Investopedia reported that the national gas pump average hit $4.46 per gallon by early May.

That was $1.29 higher than the same time last year. Higher diesel costs translate to higher shipping expenses, which in turn drive up grocery prices, according to analysts.

"The gas pump is only the opening act," Mark Malek, Siebert Financial CIO, told Business Insider. "The real household inflation hit comes later, hidden inside everyday products."

The TikTok attracted a wave of reactions from users who said they recognized the situation. One wrote: "Can we even afford to eat anymore? $50 for burgers and fries, and that's with sales. Gotta start growing your own food." Another put a sharper edge on it: "Their whole problem is dissolved around prices of oil and food while millions of people are in the crossfire. They should have done something to stop Trump's games if they want lower prices."

Experts said roughly the same thing in different words. Food economist David Ortega of Michigan State University told CNN that grocery prices in some categories are more than 30% higher than pre-COVID levels.

Drought now covers 63% of the Lower 48 states, as of April 21, per the World Socialist Web Site. Bird flu hit egg and poultry production. Trump's tariffs raised costs before the war even started. The war just piled on.

? SHOCKING ALERT, AMERICA! Food prices are EXPLODING through the ROOF – and Walmart shelves are VANISHING before your eyes as costs have gone ABSOLUTELY INSANE! ?#foodprices #walmart #video #foodshortage #news #IranWar‌ pic.twitter.com/3FXYSlFZwU — Boots on the Streets Podcast ?️ (@bootsonstreets) May 4, 2026

"Very rarely do food prices fall, and when they do, it's very short lived," Ortega told the Wisconsin State Farmer. The Iran war added another shock on top of an already strained system.

The Kitchn reported that a modest bag of pantry staples now costs upward of $50, even with sales. A Purdue University analysis predicts the war's energy shock could add three to six more percentage points to grocery costs, per Deseret News. The USDA revised its 2026 food-at-home forecast to 3.1%, nearly double its earlier projection.

The video's central question about food affordability has yet to receive a response from the administration or lawmakers.