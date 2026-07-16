‘We Were Exhausted, Laughing Hysterically’: Mom Becomes Human Ladder to Save Daughter Trapped in Freshly Lined Pool

A mom became a human ladder to help her daughter get out of a newly lined pool. The video was apparently recorded by a grandmother who captured them being goofy around each other. The video drew millions of views and prompted an outpouring of laughter in the comments.
@shielaesco shared the wholesome moment with her daughter on TikTok, which has amassed 2.5 million views on her channel.
It all started when the pool had been drained for a new liner to be placed. A liner is a waterproof membrane that covers the entire interior surface of the pool. These are usually customizable and are made up of vinyl.
The only problem after placing it is that it needs time to set, and that’s where the mother-daughter situation began. After her daughter finished lining the pool, she realized there was no way she could climb out without damaging the liner, turning their efforts to waste; cue mom.
The Mom Became a Human Ladder
The mom immediately stepped in and brainstormed ideas with her daughter for over 30 minutes, as the caption of her TikTok video mentioned. The grandmother captured both of them engaged in a banter, doubled over in laughter.
They were seen trying a bunch of different methods to get out of the pool, including some “creative engineering.” That included attempting to jump onto what appeared to be artificial turf at the pool's edge.
Whenever the girl tried to jump, the mother would giggle, causing the daughter to also burst out laughing. Finally, after trying many different ways, there was one way in which they succeeded. And that was for the mom to become a human ladder.
In the video, the mom sat down and attempted to lift her daughter using her core for strength and her legs to lift her daughter off the surface. After finally getting it together from all the laughing, she successfully got her daughter out of the pool.
In the caption, she described the aftermath: “By the end, we were exhausted, laughing hysterically, and questioning why getting OUT of a pool was harder than getting IN.” Finally, she encouraged viewers to watch until the very end since it was the “funniest thing” recorded.
The Internet Couldn’t Help But Express Their Happiness
@end3of6days9 shared the video with their followers on X, who claimed the situation was a family problem-solving at its finest. Many expressed their laughter through the comment section of the X thread.
A user said, “Not much has me laughing out loud these days, but this was hysterical.” Another remembered their mother and said, “I laughed way too hard at this video. It also made me miss my mom.”
One commenter said the video captured a moment the mother and daughter would remember for years. The comment section was filled with GIFs, memes, jokes, and praise in response to the viral video.
The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @shielaesco and reposted on X by @end3of6days9.