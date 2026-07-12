Woman Shares Repeated No Caller ID Calls After Brief Relationship

A woman is going viral after sharing a video that she says shows repeated "No Caller ID" calls from a man she dated. In the video, she is seen declining repeated "No Caller ID" calls while eating dinner. The video then cuts to her scrolling through her recent calls, filled almost entirely with "No Caller ID" entries, presumably from her ex-boyfriend.

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According to the video, they dated for a week. However, it is unclear whether this video was taken before they broke up, or if these calls were placed after the fact. The frequency of these calls could have different implications depending on what their relationship status was like at the time these calls were placed.

Australian woman just posted a video exposing her brand-new Arab boyfriend after just one week together. While she was simply out to dinner with a friend, he blew up her phone with dozens upon dozens of calls in just a three-hour span.



This isn't love. It's a massive red flag… pic.twitter.com/dfKjvMRvDm — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2026

The video prompted discussion about dating boundaries and repeated phone calls. Several commenters described the repeated calls as concerning. The video does not provide enough context to determine what occurred before or after the calls.

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Many Social Media Users Expressed Concern

Many users online seem to be in agreement that her safety is potentially at risk. Said one, "she was smart to share it but she needs to block him now before it gets worse...but i guess she loves the attention too i think they're both red flag."

Several others echoed that sentiment that she needed to be cautious. In the quotes of the post on X, the hot topic was that this woman needed to leave the man before something happened. "People that call you 100 times would put their hands on you. They aren’t mentally stable," warned one.

Though some users are trying to make it about race, there are some comments that point out how anybody can be like this, regardless of where they are from. It is easy to point out this man's racial identity, but all of the information is not known, making it difficult to say it's anything but speculation.

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It is concerning that the woman is dealing with this, however. There is no follow up to the video to show what she did next, but hopefully she followed some of the commenters' advice and contacted authorities.

One person relayed a similar situation. "Same thing happened to a co-worker of mine. He used her face recognition while she was sleep to access her phone, then woke her up and questioned her about everyone in there," they said.

It is unclear whether the woman took any further action after the video was recorded. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims. The article is based on her video and the reactions it generated on X.