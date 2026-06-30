A viral clip of two young children in a Walmart parking lot screaming and yelling at passersby is making the rounds online because people can’t believe what they’re seeing and hearing.

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The clip, which has been reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1, appears to have been originally filmed by a customer inside his car recording the scene on his phone. He is parked several spaces away from the entrance of the store, where the two young boys are standing.

While @HistorianUSA1 suggests in their caption that they “both look under 8,” it’s not clear exactly how old they are, though they do appear to be on the younger side.

Two kids roaming the Walmart parking lot at night, both look under 8. They are f bombing and swearing at patrons walking in.



Mom walks over to grab the one, but is acting like she doesn’t really care.



This is what fatherless homes + zero accountability looks like: kids out… pic.twitter.com/9fZFhMqDvL — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 29, 2026

Viral Video Shows Children Using Profanity Outside Walmart

The customer recording from inside the car captures the two young boys yelling and swearing, but it’s unclear who exactly they are directing their words at. Still, the fact that it’s nighttime, the children appear very young, and they are using profanity outside the entrance of a Walmart has left many viewers concerned.

After several seconds of yelling, a woman appears to walk over to them, possibly their guardian or parent. Instead of attempting to calm the situation down, she appears to join in, yelling at someone in the parking lot and repeatedly calling someone a “fat b****.” The woman then seems to leave the area, while the children remain standing outside the store.

Meanwhile, other shoppers continue walking in and out of the Walmart as normal. The man filming then points the camera toward several people standing a few feet away from the children, saying they are employees and claiming they “have no idea what to do,” suggesting they are on the phone with police.

The person recording seems pretty shocked by what’s unfolding, saying he doesn’t know why they’re upset and adding that it feels like he’s “watching a TikTok” because of how unusual the behavior seems.

While the X user who reshared the video claimed, “This is what fatherless homes and zero accountability look like,” adding, “These kids are already lost and we know what their future looks like,” there isn’t enough context in the clip to confirm the children’s current living situation.

The location where this happened is relatively high end oddly enough — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 30, 2026

Even if the children did come from a single-parent household, some commenters pushed back on that claim, arguing that one-parent households don’t always produce children who behave like this. One user wrote, “We can’t just blame fatherless households for children acting like this. There are plenty of one-parent households whose children didn’t and don’t act like this.”

Others, however, focused less on the children and more on the woman who appeared to step in. One commenter wrote, “The kids are a reflection of the mom that joins whatever that was instead of reining in her kids! Time to stop blaming absent fathers. Moms and other females are encouraging this behavior.”

While commenters seemed divided over whether to blame the kids or their parents, many appeared to agree that a lack of parenting was at the center of the Walmart parking lot debacle.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or the identities of those involved. The article is based on footage circulating online and reactions shared on social media.