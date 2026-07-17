Viral Video Claimed to Show ICE Pulling Multiple People From SUV

A viral X video is being shared with claims that it shows ICE officers arresting multiple people during an SUV stop, though those claims have not been independently verified.

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This wouldn't be the first time ICE has gone viral on social media, considering many people have been highlighting the aggressive tactics the agency has been using while carrying out the Trump administration's immigration enforcement plans. However, based on the clip, it's not entirely clear whether the officers are with ICE or local police.

Regardless, X user @KimKatieUSA and others in the comments weren't showing any sympathy for the people being dragged out of the vehicle.

Watch an ICE agent swiftly take down an illegal alien from the back seat in Philadelphia.



They didn’t get just Juan this time, they got an entire car full.



Thank God Trump set Homan and Mullin straight on pausing vehicle stops. pic.twitter.com/tqctzk4e9V — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 16, 2026

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'They Didn't Get Just Juan This Time, They Got an Entire Car Full,' X User Claims

In the now-viral clip, which was reshared by X user @KimKatieUSA, unmarked law enforcement vehicles appear to surround a black SUV, with officers already standing outside the vehicle.

One officer can be seen pulling open the rear driver's-side door while another opens the driver's door. The officer at the back door then pulls a man out of the SUV and pushes him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

It's hard to make out, but it appears the officer who opened the driver's door also pulls someone out and takes them to the ground, appears to place the person in handcuffs.

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A masked officer can also be seen standing in front of the SUV while he and another officer close the doors. One officer remains with the two men on the ground and the others head over to the opposite side of the vehicle.

Moments later, the person recording, who appears to be a passerby sitting in their own vehicle watching everything unfold, appears to show officers restraining another person beside the SUV.

Good job boys!! Now deport them all. This is what I voted for ?? — Tiaintampa (@tiaintampa) July 16, 2026

The video does not establish whether the stop is ICE-related or has anything to do with immigration status, but the X user appears convinced that it does.

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In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Watch an ICE agent swiftly take down an illegal alien from the back seat in Philadelphia," adding, "They didn't get just Juan this time, they got an entire car full. Thank God Trump set Homan and Mullin straight on pausing vehicle stops."

Despite the lack of information, some commenters assumed the arrests were immigration-related. One commenter wrote, "Good job officers thank you for your service and your dedication! It's a tough job! Thanks again."

Another user wrote, "Good Juan's ICE!! We support and love you all." And a third person said, "Good job boys!! Now deport them all. This is what I voted for."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post, including whether the officers shown in the video were with ICE or whether the arrests were related to immigration enforcement.