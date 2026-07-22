‘Literal Robbery’: TikToker Films Costco Delivery at NYC Bakery Where Croissants Cost $12

A New York City bakery known for its $12 croissants appeared to receive a Costco delivery in a video that has gone viral on TikTok. A customer recorded the drop-off and shared it on the platform.

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@tallbrowngirlll on TikTok visited Le Parisien Bakery, a popular bakery in New York City, about two days ago. While waiting for her pistachio croissant, she witnessed something she described as “absolutely insane.”

Just as she awaited her $12 pastry, she noticed a delivery man walk in with a box of croissants and a spring mix from Costco. The woman appeared to be in disbelief and repeatedly zoomed in on the box of baked goods from Costco.

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Shortly after the delivery man put the boxes down, he was seen handing them over to an employee from the bakery. While recording, the woman had a recommendation for those eager to visit: don’t visit it at all.

She told viewers and her followers, “(It’s) Insane…Don’t come here at all; I don’t recommend it.” In the caption of her post, the content creator described her experience as “literal robbery.” The video had drawn nearly 70,000 views as of publication.

X Also Found That the Viral NYC Bakery Got Its Products From Costco

@WallStreetApes zoomed in on the box pattern in the video and said it confirmed the products were from Costco. They found that it wasn’t just croissants being sourced; the establishment's popular spring mix was also being bought.

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According to the account’s findings, the boxes featured in the woman’s TikTok were indeed delivered from Costco. The narrator from the X account zoomed into the pattern of the boxes to uncover the truth.

Although the X account confirmed the boxes’ origin, the bakery has not released an official statement addressing the TikToker or X account’s findings. The bakery had not commented as of publication.

Le Parisien Bakery is a popular place in New York City



This woman just spent $12 for a croissant. As she’s eating it, the delivery guy comes in



You can see he’s brought an entire box of the same croissants that she’s eating, they’re from Costco….



“Literal robbery”



In New… pic.twitter.com/jNNLd9aZvt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 21, 2026

However, those in the comment section were not very thrilled to learn that a croissant from the megastore would cost $12. An individual asked, “How can a place call itself a bakery when it doesn’t bake the croissants it sells?”

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They added, “Makes you wonder if everything in the store was bought from somewhere else.” The video follows a similar incident involving a farmers market.

Recently, an alleged Farmer’s Market employee was found emptying store-bought blueberries into trays. However, upon clarification, it was discovered that there was a legitimate cause for it.

The Daily Dot previously reported that the Virginia vendor cited environmental challenges and said the berries came from trusted small farms rather than commercial retailers. Whether or not it’s the same reason for the bakery remains unconfirmed.

The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @tallbrowngirlll on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.