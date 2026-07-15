Viral Clip Suggests Trans Woman Regrets Fleeing U.S. for Europe

A clip is making the rounds online and getting tons of attention in the process, showing a transgender woman speaking to the press in the Netherlands. One translation suggests she said during an interview that she fled America to live a safer life there but now regrets her decision. However, others say that translation isn't accurate and that she actually said she feels safer in the Netherlands than she did while living in the U.S. as a transgender woman. Here's a breakdown of what might actually be going on.

Featured Video

An American transsexual man who applied for asylum in the Netherlands due to “oppression in Trump’s America” has been placed in the infamous asylum center Ter Apel famous for Islamist extremists and knife violence.



He says he regrets his decision… pic.twitter.com/YtaLNX3nYO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 14, 2026

Some Say the Transgender Woman Said She Feels Safer in the Netherlands

X user @visegrad24 reshared the clip of the transgender woman allegedly speaking with a news outlet, suggesting she was saying she thought she'd be safer after fleeing the U.S. to the Netherlands. Here's what the X user wrote: "An American transsexual man who applied for asylum in the Netherlands due to 'oppression in Trump's America' has been placed in the infamous asylum center Ter Apel, famous for Islamist extremists and knife violence. He says he regrets his decision."

Advertisement

But someone in the comments called the clip "fake," writing, "The audio doesn't match the lip movements." That X user also shared a screenshot of the woman featured in an Instagram post that explains her alleged situation, and it doesn't involve her saying she regrets moving to the Netherlands.

In an Instagram post shared by user @orlaannebarry, the user wrote that the woman is named Jane Michelle Arc and that she "fled the US in April [2025] and sought asylum in the Netherlands. She's one of dozens of American citizens who have fled the US since January and are seeking asylum in Europe."

This video is FAKE.



The audio doesn't match the lip movements.



Her name is Jane Michelle Arc, here in an Instagram post with matching tattoo & watch in which she says "life in the camp is hard but "unlike in the US, I'm not worried that someone here is trying to kill me."" pic.twitter.com/lWv3njPMGT — 'PK' ?️‍? (@PKBook22) July 14, 2026

The Instagram user also said Arc told them she previously worked as a software engineer in San Francisco, where she was "attacked so often that one time when she ended up in hospital after a violent assault, she didn't even think to tell the doctor she had been attacked before” because “It had become so normalised." She also reportedly said that while living in a refugee camp is difficult, "Unlike in the US I'm not worried that someone here is going to kill me." According to @orlaannebarry, that's what Arc actually said during the interview.

Advertisement

Since nothing has been confirmed by the woman who allegedly moved to the Netherlands, some people are taking the X user's post at face value and finding it ironic that she fled the U.S. only to face harsher conditions. But again, based on other social media users' explanations, that may not be an accurate translation of what was actually said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the translation of the interview or the claims made in the viral social media posts. The article reflects competing accounts shared online.