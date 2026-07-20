A man’s arrest is going viral online, with many claiming ICE was behind the takedown. In a clip making the rounds, a man is being exposed, whose face is clearly visible, being handcuffed on the ground, belly down, by three officers.

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Two of the three officers are masked, but all are wearing vests that clearly show they’re police officers, with the word “police” written across the front of their tactical vests. The man is also wearing an orange T-shirt, though it appears to be partially taken off, with his back exposed.

Illegal alien in Romeville, Illinois thought he was living the good life paying no taxes, gold chains and all.



ICE chased him down, tackled him, and ripped his shirt off as he resisted.



Adios! pic.twitter.com/WGsj1HasNV — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 19, 2026

X User Claims Video Shows an "Illegal Alien" Being Arrested in Romeoville

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Seconds into the video, which opens with the man already on the ground, officers cuff him and then roll him over so he’s sitting upright on the ground. One officer kicks the phone away from him, allowing another officer to reach down and grab it.

In the background, a passerby can be heard asking what happened and asking where he was running from, which might confirm one of the claims the X user made when they noted in their post that he was chased down.

While the video doesn’t provide much context behind the arrest, like who the man is, whether he was living in the U.S. legally, and if ICE was behind the arrest vs. a local police department, X user @KimKatieUSA, who reposted the video, attempts to provide some context, writing in their post, “Illegal alien in Romeoville, Illinois thought he was living the good life paying no taxes, gold chains and all. ICE chased him down, tackled him, and ripped his shirt off as he resisted. Adios!”

Several commenters supported the actions shown in the video, where one commenter wrote, “If you're in America illegally, you MUST GO. Do not pass GO, do not collect $200.” The X user who reposted the clip responded to that with, “Exactly — no Get Out of Jail Free card either. Game over.”

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Others shared posts that read, “I voted for this,” while another user said, “Deport them all.” But there were a few commenters sprinkled in who didn’t share the same opinion about the clip. “Explain to me how you delight in the plight of another human, regardless of your political point of view? How were you raised? Your parents didn’t do a good job,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in with, “I’m sure that Illegal alien contributes more to society than you — pays more taxes, antiracist, family values, etc. Everything you lack as a human being.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify claims made in the X post, including the man's immigration status or whether federal immigration authorities were involved in the arrest.