A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show a woman reacting to an encounter between an elderly blind man and two men whom the original poster identified as Syrian migrants. The clip, which was reportedly filmed in the Netherlands, drew criticism from some viewers, who argued the woman did not do enough to defend the elderly man and instead appeared to laugh during the exchange.

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?? In the Netherlands, a woman was recording a street interview with two young Syrian migrants when a blind man walked into the frame. This sparked the anger of one of the Syrians, who then aggressively pushed the elderly man.

pic.twitter.com/FNYqZXXi8F — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 23, 2026

As the video began, it shows a young woman interviewing two young Syrian migrants on the streets of the Netherlands. She asked one of them, "What is your origin?" He replied, "Syria." She continued, "So, Syrian guys, do they have good clothing style?"

In the middle of asking her question, an elderly man walked into the frame of the camera, interrupting the interview. The person recording the interview can even be seen changing angles to keep the focus on the host and two young men.

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However, what none of them noticed was the mobility cane in elderly man's left hand, signaling that he was blind. He also stopped and turned to face the direction of the interviewer and the young men, almost as if he wanted to join the interview.

One of the Syrian migrants laughed, finding humor in the old man's curiosity. But the other migrant was not so forgiving, and immediately began to be irritated by the interruption. The interviewer even greeted the older man and said, "Hello, sir!"

But the main Syrian migrant being interviewed grew intolerant and pushed the older man to continue the interview. Realizing how wrong the reaction of his friend was, the other Syrian migrant stepped in to deescalate the situation.

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At the same time, the interviewer said, "Oh no no. . . He is blind." It was only after hearing that the man was blind that the man tried to console and show sympathy to the elderly man. But when he went toward the elderly man and tried to touch him to see if he was alright, he pushed his hand away multiple times.

At the moment, the female interviewer checked on the old man, asking him if he was alright and sending him on his way. But it was the reaction drew criticism from some X users.

One individual wrote, "The saddest thing is the female laughing. Astonishing how they’re facilitating and pushing for their own demise."

Another X user chimed in, "Liberal women literally give the migrants the leeway to commit crimes. I'm all for remigrating the foreigners, but I would also have no issue with deporting a lot of native European women."

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Several commenters criticized the interviewer's reaction and said they believed she should have intervened more forcefully.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of those shown in the video or the claims made about the incident. The reporting above is based on footage shared online and publicly available social media posts.