Video Shows Person Threatening to Kill Police Before Memphis July 4 Unrest That Left One Dead

A video posted to X by @mattvanswol appeared to show a person threatening to kill police before unrest broke out in downtown Memphis on July 4.

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@mattvanswol wrote that dozens of people were detained and the National Guard was mobilized to break up fights, with some shooting fireworks at bystanders. The poster described the scene as "absolute insanity."

In the video, a person could be heard making what appeared to be a direct threat against police officers before pulling on a mask and running toward a group confronting officers. "Imma kll a cop tonight, I'm finna kll a cop tonight," the person said.

?#BREAKING: Absolutely HORRIFYING footage has emerged from Memphis where a "teen" appears to tell bystanders on the 4th of July:



"Imma k*ll a cop tonight, I'm finna k*ll a cop tonight."



Dozens of "teens" were detained and the NATIONAL GUARD was mobilized to break up fights… pic.twitter.com/RdhKKBvkzj — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 6, 2026

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Moments later, he ran off toward a group that appeared to be confronting the police. Later footage in the clip showed officers chasing after several men through the downtown streets, though the video did not make it clear whether the individual seen speaking to the camera was apprehended.

Another X account, @Mrgunsngear, reposted the video and speculated — without evidence — that the person in it may have been connected to a fatal shooting that occurred nearby around the same time.

"Shortly after this was filmed, a Tennessee National Guard soldier reportedly shot a male who pointed a gun at him near the Peabody Hotel," the account wrote, adding, "Not sure if the person killed was this guy but I wouldn't be surprised." The account ended the post by writing, "Avoid Memphis accordingly."

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (via NPR), two National Guard members fatally shot 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson early on July 5 after he fled on foot from police and guardsmen responding to reports of gunfire downtown.

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Memphis police said Johnson 'turned toward National Guard members with his weapon' before soldiers opened fire, according to NPR. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Several commenters criticized the disorder and called for government action. One commenter wrote, "Time for our national leaders and MSM to tell it like it is. This is a problem."

Another focused on the behavior of such groups and wrote, "This type of behavior is getting out of hand."

"I'm finna kill a cop tonight. Get ready." -masked man in Memphis last night ??



Shortly after this was filmed, a Tennessee National Guard Soldier reportedly shot a male who pointed a gun at him near the Peabody Hotel - famous for the mallard ducks that live there and regularly… pic.twitter.com/ei6KwfyT9U — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 5, 2026

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No connection between the masked man in the video and the shooting has been confirmed.

One commenter used racially charged language to attack the parents of those involved, writing, "Their parents are useless—okay, not parents—their single hood-rat mothers. Everyone is tired of seeing their useless kids causing destruction."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the man in the video, his connection to the National Guard shooting, or the full scope of the unrest described in the posts. The details above reflect the accounts as shared on X by @mattvanswol and @Mrgunsngear, and reporting from NPR.