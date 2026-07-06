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Video of Woman Biting Another Woman’s Leg Goes Viral — Commenters Are Most Concerned About the Dog Caught in the Fight

By Reni

2:38 AM CDT on July 6, 2026

Woman bit another's leg like it was fried chicken sparking empathy for the dog in the video on the internet.

Video of Woman Biting Another Woman’s Leg Goes Viral.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @KimKatieUSA ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A woman bit another woman’s leg like it was “fried chicken.” The video with the two women has gone viral. While one woman desperately held onto her dog, the other was seen biting her leg, all while two anonymous men attempted to separate them. The video's location has not been confirmed.

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The video shared by @KimKatieUSA has surpassed 4.5 million views and sparked empathy for both the woman and her dog in the video. According to the footage shared by the verified account, the woman in a blue dress was seen biting the other woman's leg.

The woman was also seen holding onto what appeared to be a breed of bulldog while she was getting bitten. Apart from the two men attempting to separate them from each other, there were other bystanders. That included the individuals recording the entire incident. 

Speaking of which, the woman who was getting bitten alleged that the woman was biting her. While expressing her pain, she said, “Please, she’s biting me!” The woman in blue didn’t explain her actions, but continued biting despite the pleas to stop. 

The woman who had been bitten dared the other to hit her, saying "go ahead." Shortly after, the scene cuts to a conversation between them. The woman was still on top of the other while being held back by another man. 

The woman who was bitten said she would press charges. To this, the other woman replied, “I’ll put a bullet right between your eyes…I brought you in this, I’ll take you out.” 

The alleged victim beckoned for the biter to “go ahead” and attempt to hit her. Before she could respond, a bystander asked the woman to let go of the dog because it looked like it was being choked. 

Commenters Sympathize With the Pet

What prompted the incident remains uncertain. In the caption, the verified user alleged that the events unfolded on the 4th of July in the hood. They also wrote, “A woman was biting into someone’s leg like it was fried chicken…” 

This has sparked empathy for both the woman and the dog in the video. Many shared screenshots of the pet, capturing its expressions during the altercation. A user wrote, “Dog shouldn’t have to live like this…” 

Some commenters joked about the "fried chicken" remark in the original caption, while others pushed back, saying the assault should not be treated humorously. The commenter also highlighted the remarks made by the woman who bit another. 

They noted, “There’s nothing funny about assault, and threatening to kill someone. No neighborhood should normalize this behavior.”

Editor's Note: The details mentioned above are a reflection of the video recording shared by @KimKatieUSA on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The names and locations are unconfirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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