Video Of Person Knocking A Hat Off A Trump Mannequin Has The Internet Divided Over Whether It Went Too Far

In a video shared on X by Bo Loudon, he claimed an Amazon employee removed the hat from a Trump mannequin. In the post Loudon wrote, "This Amazon employee was just CAUGHT on security footage knocking the hat off of a store's Trump Mannequin."

Featured Video

The post had more than 79,500 views at the time of publication, but users have sharply differing opinions. Neither Amazon nor the person in the video have commented on the incident, and their identity and employment status could not be independently verified by The Daily Dot either.

Even then, several users argued that the alleged act of tampering with another person's property warranted disciplinary action. "Please keep us updated on the outcome," one wrote. Another tagged Amazon and suggested the company should address the matter.

?WOW: This Amazon employee was just CAUGHT on security footage knocking the hat off of a store's Trump Mannequin.



I hope this man isn't employed by Amazon.



It sure would be a shame if this went viral and he was fired. pic.twitter.com/0fNZ4HBff0 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 30, 2026

Others, however, questioned the backlash. One user wrote, "Isn't it a free country? Now employers are supposed to police workers and tell them who and who they aren't supposed to like?"

Another user said one shouldn't jump to conclusions based on this video alone, writing that "identifying or trying to get someone fired based on a viral clip alone can quickly become disproportionate" and that employers should review the facts.

The incident has renewed debate over 'cancel culture' and how social media can amplify calls for accountability. In recent years, viral videos showing politically charged interactions like this one have led to campaigns asking for disciplinary measures against those involved.

However, key facts have not been established.

How brave - what’s next, throwing a squeeze ball? Most of these losers make a sign and think they’re saving the world. — Snark Tank (@SnarkyTank) July 1, 2026

For now, there is no public evidence confirming whether the individual in the video works for Amazon or if any complaint has been filed against them and/or any disciplinary action is being considered.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the video's context, the events depicted, or claims regarding the identity or employment status of the individual shown.