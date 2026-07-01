Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Video Of Person Knocking A Hat Off A Trump Mannequin Has The Internet Divided Over Whether It Went Too Far

10:09 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

Man flips away the MAGA hat on a President Donald Trump mannequin

Man flips away the MAGA hat on a President Donald Trump mannequin

|Images via X/BoLoudon

In a video shared on X by Bo Loudon, he claimed an Amazon employee removed the hat from a Trump mannequin. In the post Loudon wrote, "This Amazon employee was just CAUGHT on security footage knocking the hat off of a store's Trump Mannequin."

Featured Video

The post had more than 79,500 views at the time of publication, but users have sharply differing opinions. Neither Amazon nor the person in the video have commented on the incident, and their identity and employment status could not be independently verified by The Daily Dot either.

Even then, several users argued that the alleged act of tampering with another person's property warranted disciplinary action. "Please keep us updated on the outcome," one wrote. Another tagged Amazon and suggested the company should address the matter.

Others, however, questioned the backlash. One user wrote, "Isn't it a free country? Now employers are supposed to police workers and tell them who and who they aren't supposed to like?"

Another user said one shouldn't jump to conclusions based on this video alone, writing that "identifying or trying to get someone fired based on a viral clip alone can quickly become disproportionate" and that employers should review the facts.

The incident has renewed debate over 'cancel culture' and how social media can amplify calls for accountability. In recent years, viral videos showing politically charged interactions like this one have led to campaigns asking for disciplinary measures against those involved.

However, key facts have not been established.

For now, there is no public evidence confirming whether the individual in the video works for Amazon or if any complaint has been filed against them and/or any disciplinary action is being considered.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the video's context, the events depicted, or claims regarding the identity or employment status of the individual shown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Thinks Her Gold Is Worth $400, Learns It’s Valued at Nearly $12,000: “I Came at the Right Time”

July 1, 2026
Trending

Man Returns From Vacation to Find His Place Trashed: “I’m So Sick of Living in the Hood, Bro”

July 1, 2026
Trending

‘They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To’: HVAC Worker Finds 48-Year-Old AC Still Working

July 1, 2026
Trending

Employee Rejects Job Paying $7 More an Hour After Complaining About Raise: “I Don’t Want to Work on the Weekends”

July 1, 2026
Culture

‘Live for Jesus’: A Passenger Delivered a Gospel Message to Fellow Flyers Mid-Flight and X Is Divided Over Whether That’s OK

July 1, 2026
Culture

Woman’s Story of Getting Fired Sparked a Divide on The Internet Among Self-Described Feminists

July 1, 2026
Advertisement