A viral video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show ICE agents handcuffing a man identified in the post as a U.S. citizen during an encounter at a construction site. The video's caption alleges the agents detained two U.S. citizens while searching for two other individuals, prompting widespread discussion in the comments.

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?BREAKING: ICE agents showed up at a work site in Brownsville, Texas, claiming to be looking for two people… and ended up illegally handcuffing TWO U.S. CITIZENS, throwing one of them against a truck, threatening to arrest him again, and scanning everyone’s faces to determine… pic.twitter.com/5Ix2i5VarQ — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) July 22, 2026

The video shows ICE at a construction site. The man they’re speaking to is an American citizen. They are showing him different photos of people they are looking for, and over and over again, the man tells him they are not on site. There are several ICE agents but only a few construction workers.

The man recorded the whole encounter in case something happened, and he was glad he did so. He would end up slammed against a truck and placed in handcuffs. He was not the only U.S. citizen placed in handcuffs by ICE. Another man on site was as well.

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“ICE agents showed up at a work site in Brownsville, Texas, claiming to be looking for two people… and ended up illegally handcuffing TWO U.S. CITIZENS, throwing one of them against a truck, threatening to arrest him again, and scanning everyone’s faces to determine their ‘status’,” the post’s caption reads.

When ICE demands the other men on the construction site give information about the people they’re looking for, the American man says they can only speak to them if they want to. As a response, the ICE agent appears to scans the man’s face to check their database.

After ICE released the man from the handcuffs, he asked for their badge number. Instead of getting a normal response, he was threatened with being handcuffed again.

ICE Was Infringing on the Rights of American Citizens

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“The government cannot simply show up, invade your workplace, surround your vehicles, demand access to people who are not the subjects of their investigation, scan your face, and then arrest you because you object to what they are doing,” the post’s caption continues. “The First Amendment protects your right to question government agents and verbally protest their actions. The Fourth Amendment protects you from unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The caption alleges agents exceeded their authority. “The government is creating situations where people are expected to silently obey armed agents, who refuse to explain what they are doing… while they violate your constitutional rights… and then punishing anyone who dares to ask questions,” the OP adds. “When the government tells you that your only options are blind obedience or punishment… you are not living in a free country.”

ICE has not publicly commented on the incident, and The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or its accompanying caption.