A video shared on X has sparked discussion after it appeared to show what users claimed was an ICE raid at a construction site in Houston, Texas. The footage appears to show individuals whom social media users identified as ICE officers. Workers can then be seen fleeing the area, with one man driving away in a truck at a high speed.

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There are other construction workers watching, quietly conversing in Spanish over the man who is apparently attempting an escape.

ICE hits a Houston construction site. A dozen illegal aliens flee, one in a truck at high speed.



When are they going to learn to use the CBP Home App? pic.twitter.com/44vw60fQrv — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 12, 2026

There is no context, however, that shows this is ICE, or that the man fleeing in the truck was not a legal United States citizen. Without the full video, this man could be fleeing from anything.

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Towards the end of the video, what appears to be the construction worker that attempted to flee in a truck can be seen running across the field at the construction site, seemingly to try to escape whatever authorities may be chasing him.

The clip does not confirm what led to the incident

The internet is full of videos that are positioned one way to either lift up or demonize certain types of people. It could very well be an ICE raid, and the man could very well be someone who does not have citizenship, but that is context the video does not actually provide.

The post generated thousands of comments, though reactions varied. Racial tensions continue to rise in the US, with President Donald Trump recently unsuccessfully trying to do away with birthright citizenship.

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Videos like these get posted to platforms like X to garner more animosity and hate. Like anything else it all becomes an echo chamber.

What happened to the man?

No follow-up video or official information was immediately available to provide additional context about what took place at the construction site. As a result, it remains unclear why the man drove away or what happened after the clip ended.

The video comes amid heightened attention on immigration enforcement following recent ICE operations in Texas. However, the footage does not provide enough context to determine whether the incident was related to immigration enforcement or another law enforcement matter.

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The incident also follows the recent fatal shooting of 52-year-old Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an encounter with ICE officers in Houston. Authorities said Araujo was accused of attempting to evade officers before the shooting, though the circumstances surrounding that case are separate from the events shown in this video.



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post, including whether the authorities shown were ICE officers or what prompted the worker to flee. No additional footage or official information confirming the circumstances of the incident was immediately available