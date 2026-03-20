Valkyrae fans got worried after a video of the streamer seemingly soft-launching her retirement went viral on X, but is everything as it seems?

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The viral X post, which has amassed 3.4 million views, consisted of Valkyrae saying: "Now, as a freshly 34-year-old, it's probably time after 11 years of streaming, I should probably do more real-life stuff." She then went on to talk about how she is "touching grass" more.

Valkyrae slowly announces her retirement from Streaming after turning 34 years old and wanting to experience life more



"now as a freshly 34 yr old its probably time after 11 years of streaming, I should probably do more real life stuff.."pic.twitter.com/FGUW4V06OQ — yoxic (@yoxics) March 18, 2026

Accompanying the post was text reading: "Valkyrae slowly announces her retirement from streaming after turning 34 years old and wanting to experience life more."

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However, thanks to X's fact-checking feature, this post was quickly debunked.

"This post is misleading," the context box read. "Valkyrae did not mention retirement. She explains her desire to have a healthier work-life balance."

Valkyrae responds to retirement claims

Valkyrae then addressed this concern herself.

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She quote-tweeted the post and wrote: "why does this have 23k likes, I'm not retiring! I'm still here y'all! LOL I'm alive! I'm very lucky and grateful to do what I do. I’m happy doing it and much more."

In response to this, one X user said, "Didn’t even have to watch the video to know it was fake. These people are annoyingggg."

In turn, Valkyrae replied, adding: "This one’s not tooooo bad, but it is a 6-month-old clip lol, idk why he saved it for so long."

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X users didn't like the misinformation

Some X users seemed perturbed that these types of fake videos were spreading. Clip farms will take moments from a stream out of context and post them to social media, often causing a reaction that's not in line with the original intent.

"Why can’t you just sue him?" one asked. "These bots aren’t gonna stop until one of you makes an example out of one of them."

"It's literally engagement farming to make money," a second claimed. "You literally said a clipper explained it to you recently. Stop giving them attention and stop going easy on them. They are ruining the space."

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While a third quipped: "Clip account try not to take something out of context and spread a false narrative challenge (impossible)."

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