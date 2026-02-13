“Hard to beat”: The most romantic spot to fake a Valentine’s date this year is the local Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of romance. But a growing trend on TikTok is seeing users posting their so-called Valentine's "dates" — and the backdrop is more than a little familiar.

The TikToker who started it all was Franko Dadon (@frankojuniorr), who, since posting his video, has amassed 5 million views.

As Layton Green's Never Knew plays in the background, Dadon stands aghast under a ceiling completely swamped with heart-shaped balloons.

The on-screen caption reads: "My man decorated the whole Dollar Tree for me."

"This has sent me to orbit"

Commenters were tickled by the so-called gesture. In one popular comment, which amassed over 200,000 likes, a user wrote: "He decorated yo uber too? cuz its otw."

"Don’t even call yo Uber..." a second quipped. "Tell the balloons to take you home."

A third admitted: "This has sent me to orbit."

While a fourth joked, "I’m this delusional."

Brands even got involved with the fun, as the official Hyundai USA account wrote, "if he wanted to, he would," and Ulta Beauty added, "Now that’s hard to beat."

To which Dadon replied: "Omg I love y'all."

Frolicking through Dollar Tree

Another example of this trend is a TikTok by Queen Dee (@soultiess3), which has amassed 2.3 million views.

Never Knew once again plays, but this time, Queen Dee frolics through the heavily-ballooned ceiling before pointing to other Valentine's offerings such as the greeting card, balloon, flowers, and chocolate section.

In this comment section, users were a little more sardonic — but not without their humor.

"Please, Ma'am, we close at 9pm," one joked.

"Hope this love find me," another quipped.

While a third proclaimed bluntly: "Ma’am, you're in Dollar Tree."

The trend continues

Meanwhile, Nikki Salazar's (@nikkisalazar_) TikTok didn't amass a huge viewership, but it did adapt many of what we can describe as the tropes established by Queen Dee and Dadon.

Her video actually used a different soundtrack, relying on the viral Scott Street and I Know The End mashup. However, apart from that, it's mostly the same as the other two videos, focusing on her being agape at the ceiling before panning the camera to other loved-up areas of the store, like the flower section.

