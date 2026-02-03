“Bullying works”: Universal caves, clears Minions music for Olympics skater

Olympic figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabaté will once again skate to Minions music after Universal reversed its decision to block his routine.

Featured Video

The studio had previously barred him from using copyrighted audio he said was already approved. But after furious fans flooded social media with memes about the "death of joy" and major outlets picked up the story, Universal reconsidered.

Universal revives Minions figure skater's Olympic routine

Guarino Sabaté broke the news on Monday that Universal Studios had blocked him from using "Universal Fanfare" from the Minions franchise for his Olympic figure skating routine.

Advertisement

The sudden copyright issue threw a massive wrench in the skater's gold medal dreams. Fans, both new and old, loudly objected.

A music rights clearance issue means we will all be robbed of seeing this at the Olympics:

pic.twitter.com/tgBhpCG13i https://t.co/Hn09Kqmphq — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 2, 2026

Some called on the public to become loud enough that Universal would hear.

"I need everybody to spread this around until it causes enough controversy that universal has to let him skate to it," wrote @Wakawarrior1, gaining over 22,000 likes.

Advertisement

Soon, all the big news outlets were posting about it.

i cant believe minionsgate is the first scandal breaking containment this olympics ??? pic.twitter.com/fuA1wvOIMr — hailey (@delayed3A) February 3, 2026

On Tuesday, Sabaté revealed that Universal had indeed heard the pleas.

"Huge THANK YOU to everyone who reposted, shared, and supported," he wrote on Instagram. "Because of you, Universal Studios reconsidered and officially granted the rights for this one special occasion."

Advertisement

?? Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté says that due to the support he’s received Universal Studios have reconsidered and granted the rights for his Minions program, there are still a couple of things to be tied up but he is very close to clearing it. pic.twitter.com/FkgNCQGl8t — Anything GOEs (@AnythingGOE) February 3, 2026

He added that there are still some rights issues with two other music clips, but those are "so close" to getting cleared up.

"AND IT'S ALL THANKS TO YOU!!"

Those who felt that Universal had ruined their 2026 Winter Olympics (and the only good thing going on during this abysmal year so far) expressed relief and triumph. Some even said this rekindled their interest in the lesser-watched Games.

Advertisement

"I wasnt really planning on watching the winter Olympics, but I might honestly check out the figure skating portion just to see him do the routine," said @jurassicimpact1.

Meanwhile, @yuzu4lesbos posted an emotional gif, writing, "figure skating has been saved."

User @winnie_11_ joked that we are now "one step closer to world peace."

Advertisement

There's nothing quite like feeling that we little people do have some agency over huge corporations like Universal.

"Never underestimate the power of complaining about something on the internet!!" declared @LadyMuted.

"And they say that people online can’t make a difference," wrote @smp1333.

Advertisement

And, of course, the top comment by @hankafas: "Bullying works!!"

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.