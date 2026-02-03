Skip to Content
“Let the Minion skate!”: Olympic figure skater forced to ditch Minions routine over copyright at the last minute

"Cancel the winter Olympics what the helly."

8:00 AM CST on February 3, 2026

Spanish Olympic figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabaté in a "Minions"-themed outfit, including a yellow t-shirt and blue bottoms.
cloudy/YouTube

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabaté says he was forced to abandon his playful Minions-themed routine just days before the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Featured Video

The Olympian claims that copyright issues surfaced at the last minute, although the music had already been cleared and performed throughout the season. While he’ll still compete, fans are furious that one of the Games’ most joyful routines was pulled at the eleventh hour.

Minions music approved—until it wasn't

Guarino Sabaté announced the new obstacle to his Olympic medal dreams in an Instagram post on Monday. Despite an earlier clearance, his goal to "bring joy and a playful style" to the games may remain unrealized.

"I followed all required procedures and submitted my music through the ISU ClicknClear system back in August, and I competed with this program throughout the entire season," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues. Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing."

Guarino Sabaté promised to make the best of it and perform something, and hopefully has a backup routine ready, but don't expect to see him in a yellow shirt and overalls like his fans were expecting.

According to one explanation, Universal Studios barred him from using "Universal Fanfare" by The Minions while his other musical cuts, and even his outfit, are still pending approval.

Men's single short figure skating performances begin on Feb. 10, 2026.

Universal says no. Internet says, let him skate!

The Minions became the mascots of animation studio Illumination after their popularity skyrocketed in the 2010s. Illumination's parent company is Universal Pictures, whose parent company is Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, whose parent company is NBCUniversal.

NBC is the official U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics, so some Guarino Sabaté fans can't understand why he can't use Minions music for his Olympic performance.

Tweet reading "This makes no sense. NBC Universal has to own the rights to this music"
@BkmLovesIt/X
"This makes no sense," commented @BkmLovesIt on X. "NBC Universal has to own the rights to this music."

"I'll never understand how this music being played at the Olympics isn't considered the best free advertisement ever," wrote @frodo_gollum.

Others appeared devastated over the news, crestfallen that Universal snatched away one of the precious silly distractions we have in this janked timeline.

Tweet reading "Well. There it goes. The last thing in the world that brought me joy."
@TickTockTennis/X
"Well. There it goes. The last thing in the world that brought me joy," said @TickTockTennis.

"Are these people not full of joy & whimsy let the minion skate!!" @DestinyDreadful demanded.

Tweet reading "Cancel the winter Olympics what the helly"
@GrnWhtPapaya/X

"Cancel the winter Olympics what the helly," wrote @GrnWhtPapaya.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

