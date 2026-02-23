“I’m switching to Samsung”: People keep “unboxing” the new iPhone 18 charger—but it’s all a bit

TikTok creators are going viral by pretending the upcoming iPhone 18 ships with a bizarre new MagSafe-style charging cord—but the entire premise is a joke.

The fake charger, which appears bulkier and more proprietary than USB-C, is part of a hoax trend riffing on Apple’s controversial 2023 switch away from Lightning cables.

False rumors about the upcoming iPhone18’s proprietary charging mechanism spread like wildfire after a cryptic animation of the phone’s charging port was shared on Feb. 1, 2026.

The animation shows a charger similar to the MagSafe connector that appears on newer MacBooks, featuring a chunkier form factor with three pins, instead of five.

The video went viral with over 18 million views, sparking a slew of reaction videos from TikTok creators pretending to unbox the eccentric, new cord.

After 11 years with the Lightning connector, Apple switched to USB-C charging ports on iPhones in 2023 to meet standards dictated by EU regulations for smartphones and personal connectivity needs.

At the time, the switch sparked frustration among Apple users reluctant to purchase new chargers to accommodate the update. But according to industry experts, USB-C is here to stay.

USB-C supports fast charging and high-speed data transfer. It’s a universal, reversible, and highly versatile standard used around the world.

Don't worry, the iPhone 18 charger videos are a bit. Your USB-C accessories are still good here.

@3milio._.cl's post about the rumored iPhone18 charger racked up over 13.4 million views.

Distressed TikTok creator @leorealtoks showed off a MagSafe charger in a clip with onscreen text that read, "Why did my new phone come with this charger?"

@hen71181 kept the hoax going with a clip of a two-pin, magnetic charging cord. In the post's caption, the TikTok creator joked, "I Got The New IPhone 18 Phone Charger!"

Apple plans to release premium iPhone 18 models, along with a possible foldable iPhone, in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models are projected to drop in spring 2027. All models are expected to retain USB-C in accordance with EU regulations that mandate standards for smartphones.

Apple did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via e-mail.

