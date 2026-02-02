“Poor, pathetic, talentless, dope”: Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys joke about Epstein

President Donald Trump went after Trevor Noah in the early morning hours on Monday after the comedian mocked him while hosting the Grammy Awards. The president blasted Noah online and threatened to sue him hours after the broadcast ended.

The dustup started Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. There, Noah opened the show with crowd-pleasing jabs that escalated into sharper political jokes. Although award shows often mix roasting celebrities with political commentary, Trump was displeased with the direction of the jokes being pointed at him.

Trevor Noah’s Grammys jokes pushed past the opening monologue

Early in the night, Noah joked about celebrity absences. "Nicki Minaj is not here," he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Then Noah slipped into a Trump impression. "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a**. Everybody’s saying it, Nicki."

Later, after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year, Noah made another jab at the president.

"Wow. That is a Grammy that every artist wants," he said, "almost as much as Trump wants Greenland." He went on to add, "Which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you it’s my last year [hosting the Grammys]! What are you going to do about it?"

Trump vows legal action against Trevor Noah in a late-night Truth Social rant

A few hours later, at 1:01 a.m., Trump ranted on Truth Social about Noah's jokes about him. He called the Grammys "the WORST" and ripped Noah as "poor, pathetic, talentless." He also claimed the joke crossed into defamation.

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" Trump wrote. He insisted he had "never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there." He added that he planned to sue Noah, just as he said he sued ABC and CBS.

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast," Trump wrote. "It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$."

"Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!" Trump threatened. While he shared his anger with the awards show host, he also mocked the network and compared Noah unfavorably to Jimmy Kimmel, who was forced briefly off the air in September after he commented on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

