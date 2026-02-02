Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“Ranting, raving, being transphobic”: Grammys crowd cheers when Trevor Noah says Nicki Minaj “isn’t here”—and she does not take it well

"When you step into politics, you don’t get immunity from satire."

9:00 AM CST on February 2, 2026

Left: Host Trevor Noah speaking into a microphone at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend can be seen sitting to his left, Teigen giving the thumbs up. Right: Nicki Minaj holding the hand of President Donald Trump at his Trump Accounts summit, he is leading her to the podium.
CBS/YouTube/C-Span/YouTube

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off Feb. 1, 2026, with the usual mix of celebrity roll call and punchlines—but one joke landed louder than the rest.

Featured Video

Host Trevor Noah began listing off celebrities in attendance at the awards show, from Billy Eilish and Phineas to John Legend. Then he paused before saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here! She is not here."

The crowd responded with cheers and laughter. The comedian added that Minaj was "still at the White House with President Donald Trump discussing very important issues, actually."

This comment was in reference to Minaj's recent trip to the White House, where she received one of Trump's Gold Cards—a fast track for wealthy immigrants to gain U.S. citizenship—and called herself "probably the president’s No. 1 fan."

Advertisement

Though she has in the past criticized Trump's immigation policies, Minaj, who immigrated with her parents as a child from Trinidad and Tobago, has vocally ramped up her support of the president in recent years. Neither widespread fan boycotts nor a deportation petition have deterred the artist.

Next, Noah launched into a Trump impression. "Nikki, I have the biggest a**! I have it. Everybody’s saying it, Nikki," he joked. "I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. Wap, wap, whap, look at it, look it, baby!"

Afterward, Noah acknowledged the room’s response. "Oh, I told you, it’s my last year. What are you going to do about it?” he said, leaning into the eventual backlash he knew would be coming.

Advertisement

Online reactions spiraled after the Grammys

Following the show, Trump responded on Truth Social, though not directly about Minaj.

The president attacked Noah over a separate joke he made about Trump, saying that "because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Trump wrote that the host made "false and defamatory" statements and called him "a poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C."

Advertisement

At the same time, Minaj spent the evening live-tweeting about the Grammys and politics.

She wrote a transphobic post about Chrissy Teigen, who can be seen giving the thumbs up during Noah's bit, and posted a claim saying, "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly." The comments drew swift criticism from folks online.

Tweet that reads, "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly" with an AI generated image of Minaj in a pink hat that reads, "Nicki was right about everything."
@NICKIMINAJ/X

"Transphobia because you mad af," wrote @amnesiasonice.

Advertisement

"You NEED mental help," wrote @TheBaddestCina. "This is ridiculous. Ranting and raving and being transphobic when you support a trifling president is CRAZY."

@temjinem defended Noah, tweeting, "When you step into politics, you don’t get immunity from satire […] Comedy doesn’t ask permission."

They went on to say, "This wasn’t disrespect. This was satire doing what satire has always done. Nicki just got treated like everyone else. If you enter politics, expect jokes. Simple."

Others focused on Minaj’s posts instead. "begging for attention so bad," wrote @sxarlights

Advertisement

@NEGR0SWAN pointed out that the photo of Minaj that accompanied her attack on Noah was AI-generated. They wrote, "at home making ai photos of yourself while all your peers are publicly laughing at you on nationally syndicated television 🙁"

Still, journalist @DavidLeavitt pushed back directly, telling Minaj, "Stop shaming people based on sexuality."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“I don’t trust anything she touches”: Infamous “ANTM” contestant Lisa D’Amato fires back at Tyra Banks’ doc with her own tell-all

"Something else is cooking w/out any 'input' from Tyra."

February 2, 2026
Trending

The internet mourns Finnegan Fox, who appeared in “Overwatch 2” and countless YouTube videos

"Rest in Peace, Finnegan. You brought joy to the world."

February 2, 2026
Viral Politics

“Poor, pathetic, talentless, dope”: Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys joke about Epstein

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast."

February 2, 2026
Entertainment

“I’m in the system”: Kat Dennings says Marvel scanned her. Some fans are uneasy about what that means

Actors wonder what becomes possible when full digital replicas already exist.

February 2, 2026
Culture

“It’s a literal witch hunt”: Are Etsy witches being removed from the platform? Some say an old ban is being enforced without warning

"Etsy witches were the only reason I hadn't deleted that app."

February 2, 2026
Trending

Forget ANTM, Tyra Banks wants her legacy to be hot ice cream: “I want that to live forever”

Have we heard this before?

February 2, 2026
Advertisement