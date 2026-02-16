Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate the EPA’s “endangerment finding” has gone viral, sparking outrage and debate over what it means for climate policy and public health.

What happened to the EPA?

Donald Trump has once again stunned the internet. This time, it's because he has scuppered the foundation of countless environmental policies by scrapping the "endangerment finding," Sky News reports.

In other words, he has effectively discarded the vital scientific finding by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that greenhouse gases endanger our health. In conjunction with this, he has repealed emissions rules for vehicles.

Saving Americans TRILLIONS!



President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announce the end of the Obama-era Endangerment Finding, ending costly and useless vehicle emission rules, eliminating the stop-start button, and saving taxpayers $1.3 trillion. pic.twitter.com/imnP3dJeEQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 12, 2026

In a press release, Administrator Zeldin said: “The Endangerment Finding has been the source of 16 years of consumer choice restrictions and trillions of dollars in hidden costs for Americans. Referred to by some as the ‘Holy Grail’ of the ‘climate change religion,’ the Endangerment Finding is now eliminated."

He continued by saying the move was "returning commonsense to policy," delivering "thesingle largest deregulatory action in U.S. history."

The reason this is so significant is that this finding is the legal foundation of various environmental rules and regulations.

Q: What do you tell Americans who are concerned that repealing the endangerment finding comes at a cost to public health and the environment?



Trump: I tell them don't worry about it pic.twitter.com/RC0exsxg4X — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 12, 2026

While Trump is stressing that this will save money for Americans, one journalist asked him what he'd say to those who feel these savings will "come at a cost to public health and environment."

"I'd tell them, don't worry about it because it has nothing to do with public health," he responded. "This was all a scam, a giant scam."

The internet responds

Over on X, several clips of Trump's announcement are going viral. And in response to these, people aren't exactly mincing their words over the Republican president.

Many zeroed in on the "scam" claim specifically. @JesseCharlesLee pointed to a chart for evidence.

"The rip-off and the scam big boy Trump is YOU..." one insisted. "No bigger scammer in the world."

Trump’s first words on why he’s going to pollute the country:



“This is a big one if your into environment” pic.twitter.com/0oFOhrGcWL — ? (@hoodijon) February 12, 2026

"Don't worry that it will damage your health and that of your children..." a second said sarcastically. "It won't happen right away..."

While a third quipped: "We must remember he did come up with Covid cures."

A fourth wrote: "The cancer and other diseases caused by the increased pollution will be more affordable! Trump's art of the deal."

Meanwhile, a fifth, along with a picture of Trump dressed as a hot dog, asked: "I wonder what role Fox News and Trump had in creating this environment?"

