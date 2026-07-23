A video posted to X is drawing attention after it captured a confrontation between train passengers and a man who was loudly playing music from his phone during the ride. Fellow passengers repeatedly asked him to turn the music off as the exchange unfolded.

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Public transportation is important. Not everyone has access to a car, and walking isn't always an option. In many countries, trains are a common form of daily transportation. When riding one, it's important to be mindful of the passengers around you.

?? En Irlanda, un cirujano africano entró a un bus público con su musica a todo volúmen, un señor irlandés se le acercó a pedirle amablemente que baje el volumen, pero el cirujano lo mandó a volar.

¿Ven que la convivencia con esta gente es imposible? pic.twitter.com/P2p7rhAdKB — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) July 22, 2026

The video shows a woman sitting on a train while a man is standing in the background. He has headphones on, but allegedly, he is still loudly playing music from his phone. Another passenger appeared bothered by the noise and eventually stood up to ask him to lower the volume.

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He approaches the man playing the music and says, “Can you lower the music please?” It seems the man did not hear him, so he repeated the question. He’s yelling over the noise, “Turn the music down, please.” It’s hard to make out what the man says because of the noise in the video, but he does pull his phone out of his pocket before reaching into his pocket. However, the video ends there, and it’s unclear how the confrontation concluded.

It's Rude to Play Music Loudly on Public Transportation, Many People Claim

The man who was playing the music had headphones on. It’s hard to believe he would be playing music loudly from his phone when he had the opportunity to listen to it through the headphones. From the video, it’s not easy to tell where the noise is actually coming from. The loud music was coming from his direction, but there were other passengers in the background.

The original post on X claimed the man was a surgeon, but there is no proof of this. We don’t have any context to go along with the video.

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People in the comment section had a lot to say about this. Many of them said they had experienced similar situations. It’s sadly common to hear someone playing music loudly through their phones for everyone else on the train to hear.

“I can’t stand these pricks that blast music like everyone else wants to hear your shit music,” one commenter wrote. “I absolutely hate people like this. Blast their fucking music in public areas. Selfish POS. Or when they are on their phone on speaker and both are screaming. Garbage. You cannot civilize trash like this. They do it on purpose. They just want to hurt and make people uncomfortable.”

The video sparked debate in the comments, with many users sharing their own experiences riding public transportation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post, including who was playing the music or what happened after the video ended.