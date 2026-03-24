A woman's Tinder date went viral after turning Olive Garden’s unlimited breadsticks and salad into a DIY sandwich.

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Madi B’s clip from March 19, 2026, racked up nearly 7 million views, and for the most part, TikTok advised: “girl, get involved with that.”

Apparently, if your date can max out an unlimited breadstick and salad deal like a genius, it’s a green flag.

The clip irritated commenters who are jealous they didn’t come up with the Olive Garden breadstick salad sandwich themselves. Others, grateful for the tip and hoping that Madi B’s date has more tricks up their sleeve, suggested restaurants for the couple’s second date.

Olive Garden's unlimited soup, salad, and breadstick deal is available to adult dine-in customers as long as they’re still eating. Each salad is made fresh, and breadstick refills come one per person per round.

For the restaurant, it's a great way to get people in the door, and most diners order entrees without eating enough complimentary items to make it unprofitable.

But we'll see what happens now that Madi B.'s date broke the Olive Garden breadstick salad sandwich on TikTok.

Madi B. narrated as her date assembled an Olive Garden salad breadstick sandwich. “OK, a tomato. Little crouton. And some onion,” she said. The TikTok creator explained in onscreen text, “POV: at Olive Garden, and my tinder date started doing this.”

So was Madi B.’s date’s Olive Garden hack a red flag, or a green one? Commenters weighed in with overwhelming support for team breadstick sammy.

@withlove.lex commented, “girl get involved w that.”

“tinder date? i think you mean life partner,” replied @saltysp00nie.

Olive Garden pro, @krystallanni agreed, “as a former olive garden server of 4 years..... fucking LEGIT. immediate 2nd date.”

Commenters suggested the couple take it to Texas Roadhouse for their second date. “Now take him to Texas Roadhouse, I need some ideas,” wrote @notkristen79.

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