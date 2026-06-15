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Forget the Rich Husband — This Woman Says ‘The Handy Guy’ Is the Real Marriage Flex

1:05 PM CDT on June 15, 2026

TikToker calls handy guy husband a treasure

TikToker calls handy guy husband a treasure

|Image credits: TikTok/jilliangerhardt

A TikTok, posted by @jilliangerhardt, makes one argument about marriage, comfort, and what counts as luxury.

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In the clip, the married creator tells viewers to “marry the handy guy” and calls that “one of, if not the greatest luxuries in life.” She said this version of luxury feels “way more realistic” than a wealthy man with a boat or other status symbols.

She explained that when she hears “that weird noise in the house,” she does not worry about repair costs because her husband wants to handle the issue himself. Her husband 'gets excited' about fixing things, treating each one like a project.

@jilliangerhardt

One of the greatest luxuries in life? Marry the handy guy ?️?❤️ #bluecollar #hanyman #handymen #handyhusband #bluecollarwife

♬ original sound - Jillian Gerhardt

“So marry the handy guy,” she says toward the end, before adding, “Marry the guy who gets excited to fix s---. Not the rich guy. Wrong.”

One commenter agreed with the TikToker and wrote, “I dream of being that rich. Nothing more handsome than a man who can fix stuff.”

Another commenter noted that some people only come to this realization the hard way, writing, “The problem is that first a woman has to face these problems alone in order to appreciate this.”

She pointed to a recent dryer repair as an example. She sent her husband a clip from a repair professional who quoted “twelve hundred dollars” to fix the appliance. Her husband already knew how to repair the dryer, so the couple managed to avoid the bill.

A different reply focused on how to respond when a partner takes on repair work. That commenter wrote, “Indeed! What your man needs when you fix things is affirmation. Look honey..that broken handle? Fixed. Don't say anything. Give him his props. That's what we need in return.”

Not everyone agreed with her take. One commenter wrote, “A husband at home fixing dryers is not wealth. When he's home, he should be resting from the job where he makes $1,000 an hour, and I can assure you that it's not by fixing household appliances that were designed to break in the first place. The engineer that designed them to break is a lot smarter than your husband.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the repair estimate or the specifics of the dryer issue described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok by @jilliangerhardt and comments from viewers responding under the post.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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