An X post from @WallStreetApes is drawing attention after the account suggested there's a reason more food establishments are using QR-code-enabled refillable drink cups.

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For context, many places, including major destinations like Dollywood, now sell cups with QR codes that must be scanned before any beverage can be dispensed. The same process is required when it's time for a refill.

But here's the catch. The amount that's dispensed is often limited, and at some locations there's even a timer that restricts how long a person has to fill up their cup. That means saying goodbye to unlimited refills or simply walking up to a fountain drink machine and topping off a random cup that wasn't purchased from the restaurant.

A man is seen at McDonald’s bringing all his empty bottle sodas in to fill up and bring him



People like this are exactly why theme parks and fast food places are transitioning to new QR drink systems



The new systems you will scam your cup or recipe and only be allowed to fill… pic.twitter.com/NMS85Dz8QT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

X User Blames This Customer Behavior for New Drink Refill Restrictions

X user @WallStreetApes is blaming a random dude featured in a video they shared to the platform as part of the reason food establishments are changing their fountain drink policies.

In the video, a man can be seen with a small Gatorade bottle and a Pepsi bottle that he seems to have already filled with orange soda from the fountain machine. He can also be seen filling another soda bottle, possibly with Dr Pepper or Mr Pibb. Afterward, he casually grabs all three bottles and heads out the door.

In the video, he does not appear to have a cup from the establishment, suggesting he may have simply walked in, filled up his bottles, and left. In other words, he seems to be taking advantage of the easy access to the fountain drink station at what appears to be a McDonald's.

Above the video, the original poster wrote, “people like this have ruined it for everyone,” and it seems some viewers agree. One commenter wrote, “People always take advantage of everything and ruin it for others, this is why we can never have nice things”.

People always take advantage of everything and ruin for others, this is why we can never have nice things. — Bada-Bing93 (@R3TRO1993) June 15, 2026

But another user was quick to point the finger in another direction, and wrote, “I say it's the government mismanaging funds and forcing people to get desperate.” Whether people taking advantage of fountain drink machines is actually what's driving companies to implement new policies like QR code-operated beverage dispensers remains unclear. Still, some people don't think the shift is a good one.

One person shared how “lousy” it will be for “older folks,” while another suggested companies will eventually move toward dispensing food through pickup windows for orders placed on a phone, eliminating human interaction altogether.

Some commenters also raised concerns about QR codes malfunctioning, which could make getting a drink much more difficult than just walking up with a cup and filling it up.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm that incidents like the one shown in the video are responsible for changes to refill policies.