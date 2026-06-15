Japanese supporters are earning praise from American World Cup fans after viral videos showed them cleaning up around stadiums.

Featured Video

In a video shared to X by @EricLDaugh, he captioned it, “Americans are noticing that Japanese World Cup fans are doing MASS CLEANUPS of AMERICAN STADIUMS after the match.” He then added that “this is why we love Japan” and called it a “pure class act.”

In the video, many Japanese fans wearing blue jerseys can be seen walking through their seating sections picking up trash and placing it into blue bags.

The clip quickly caught attention from Americans online, with many in the comments suggesting others “be more like Japan,” while some formatted their reactions like a letter addressed to Japan. One user wrote, “Thank you for the badly needed lesson! We are indeed undisciplined slobs, and an embarrassment on the world stage. We should take your lesson to heart, and I pray that we do!”

? NOW: Americans are noticing that Japanese World Cup fans are doing MASS CLEANUPS of AMERICAN STADIUMS after the match



"In Japan, we are taught to clean up in school"



Thug cultures destroy and ravage, others clean and build!



This is why we LOVE JAPAN! PURE CLASS ACT! ???? pic.twitter.com/orBDRaVavV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

It’s Actually Pretty Common for Japan’s Soccer Fans to Clean Up Stadiums After Matches

Videos and photos of Japanese sports fans picking up trash at World Cup venues have been circulating online and generating widespread discussion. In one photo, fans were seen cleaning up after the Group F match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, on June 14, 2026.

But this isn’t anything new for Japan. In fact, Japanese fans are often seen using the blue bags they bring to cheer on their team during matches and then later using them to collect trash after it concludes.

According to AP News, the tradition dates back decades, like during the 1998 World Cup in France. Since then, “Samurai Blue” supporters have been known for continuing the practice at tournaments over the years, including in Qatar in 2022.

Dear Japan,



Thank you for the badly needed lesson! We are indeed undisciplined slobs, and an embarrassment on the world stage. We should take your lesson to heart, and I pray that we do!



Signed,

America — Painter Dustin (@painter_dustin1) June 15, 2026

While many were taken aback by the gesture, others used the moment to praise Japanese culture. Some shared examples like how lost items are often returned, one user wrote, “If you drop money they all help you pick it up. If you lose your phone or computer they turn it into a nearby store,” and added that “we need to learn from that culture.”

Others praised Japanese culture and civic responsibility, one commenter wrote, “So many Americans are an embarrassment to the hardworking ones.”