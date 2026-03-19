More than 50 years after Saturday Night Live debuted in the United States, a new version is coming to the UK.

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Saturday Night Live UK is set to debut on March 21st with SNL alum Tina Fey joining as the new sketch show's first host. (Yes, an American hosting the first episode of British SNL is rubbing some fans the wrong way.)

Created by SNL's own Lorne Michaels, the new UK version has found its first cast with Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

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The show is expected to follow the same format as SNL, but with a British humor spin.

SNL fans react to SNL UK

The internet has mixed feelings about the new version of SNL. Some folks are excited to see what the Brits have up their sleeve, while others think the show is coming way too late.

Meanwhile, some are excited to see Fey host the first episode, while a lot of fans think the show should have gotten someone from the UK.

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"Probably a good idea to bring in a legend of the format for the first show, then some good names for the following weeks. Might be a good idea to get any British stars who've done the American show a couple times," u/longsite2 said on Reddit.

"I'm gonna not be cynical and give them some grace. It's a fun cast, some good first music acts/hosts, and I'm not going to write them off before they've even begun. I'm genuinely hoping they get to show their talents and the risk pays off," u/donttrustthellamas added.

"America sending Tina Fey over to teach the Brits how to do American sketch comedy that was inspired by British comedy in the first place… full circle cultural boomerang! Wet Leg is a good choice, though," @dibert_aaron observed on X.

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"I don’t understand the tactic here… Tina Fey hosting the first-ever UK episode seems like an odd way to get UK fans to watch this show. Her humor is very American," @emmaindilemma posted.

"As a Brit living in the US, this reeks of selling 'it's American!' rather than setting a tone for a British SNL," u/dotben added.

"Well, I mean, she's one of the funniest people in America, so this is a good choice," @1989TVblondie argued.

Can Americans watch SNL UK?

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Saturday Night Live UK is debuting on Sky One, which is not broadcast in the United States. However, Peacock has landed next-day streaming rights for the new show starting March 22nd.

While Fey is scheduled as the show's first host, Irish actor Jamie Dornan will host the second episode, and British actor Riz Ahmed will host week three.

Your Saturday Night Live UK first hosts and musical guests are here!

SNL UK starts 21st March on Sky and NOW pic.twitter.com/y48NmahESJ — Sky TV (@skytv) March 16, 2026

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