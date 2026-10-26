Woman Says Men Over 30 Who Avoid Commitment Are Red Flags

TikTok creator Suzanne Roxanne (@suzanneroxanne), who shares videos about dating, marriage and love, is warning women about men over 30 who say they want to “just hang out.” Her take has sparked debate, with the video garnering 21,100 views and 236 comments at the time of publication.

“At 30+, a man is way too old to be acting like he’s just in this for a casual relationship with a woman. Even if he says he’s just looking for friendship, this is a guy that’s going to waste your time,” she says in the video.

Roxanne goes on to explain why she feels this way, pointing to the kind of older men women might see at the gym who are still single and talking to every woman they meet. According to Roxanne, these men are wasting women’s time.

“They’ve been the forever bachelor and they’re going around talking to all the 20-, 30-year-old women, and the 20- and 30-year-old women are like, ‘I don’t really wanna talk to this guy.’ That’s who that man is going to become,” she says.

Roxanne argues that men who continue to seek casual relationships as they get older may be unwilling to commit. She also questions whether men who regularly spend time with women while insisting they only want friendship are being entirely honest about their intentions.

“Because at 30 years old, 40 years old, 50 years old. If a man is trying to spend time with you and keep it casual and pretend like, oh, he just wants to be your friend, men don’t wanna be just friends with you. They don’t wanna just hang out with you on a regular basis and keep it as friends. They’re trying to get something from you,” she says.

Viewers question whether friendship and casual dating are being unfairly conflated

Users were surprised by Roxanne’s take on men trying to befriend women, with many pointing out that her argument did not reflect their own experiences or those of people they know. Some were also surprised by her suggestion that men could not genuinely have female friends.

“How can being a friend to someone waste their time? So you’re saying men over 30 can’t have female friends? That’s crazy,” one user wrote.

“So a woman any age decides to live alone and file single but still date is empowering, independent. But a guy doing the same but still want that interaction is a red flag?” another commenter questioned.

Still, some users agreed with Roxanne. While some shared their reasons for remaining single, others explained how they approach situations in which someone wants to keep a relationship casual.

“I just tell him/them if something serious is something that you don’t want that is fine however, if we are going to be serious about platonically then you will just stay as a friend. And then I get up and leave,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @suzanneroxanne, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.