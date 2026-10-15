TikToker Tells Women to Stop Dating for Love: ‘You’re Grown’

Cory, also known as @corytalksnow on TikTok, calls himself the date doctor. He often gives his followers dating advice. In one video, he shared that women need to stop dating for love and instead focus on things like compatibility. The video has garnered 369,700 views and 1,472 comments at the time of writing.

In the video, Cory explains that dating for love is for little girls. At a certain point, love is not enough. What women need to look for is someone they could see a future with. This person should have financial and emotional stability. Compatibility should be the main focus. If you can’t agree on basic things, the relationship isn’t going to work, no matter how much you love them.

Cory is blunt in the video. He wants women to make long-term relationship goals a first priority if they are over the age of 25. Love might be enough when you’re younger, but as an adult, you need to think about the future. Having feelings for someone isn’t always enough.

Commenters Had Strong Opinions About Dating for Love or Stability

People had strong opinions about Cory’s advice, which started an interesting conversation.

Some commenters agreed with him. One wrote, “I learned the hard way!” while another added, “I heard exactly what you said … I finally got what Auntie Tina Turner meant when she told us in the 80’s ‘WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT’ fr fr!”

Another woman mentioned how men aren’t dating for love anymore either. “Most men don't even marry for love. Women need to start learning that, but i guess it would shatter the fake idea of romance. most date for stability ladies, start doing the same.”

“HEAVY ON ALIGNMENT!!!!!!!! A lot of men don’t understand this,” one commenter shared. Another chimed in, “I can afford to date for love.”

Other commenters shared their personal stories about dating for stability. “I did and now I’m married to best partner in my life. I started dating for the reasons you mentioned understanding love comes way later,” one person wrote.

However, not everyone was on board with Cory’s advice. Some women felt like men were being hypocritical when they say things like this.

“Then they try to make you feel bad for wanting to secure your future. They even say we are gold diggers but they’d be so mad if their own daughters would want anything less for themselves,” one commenter wrote.

One commenter asked, “Why are men always telling us something?” Another added, “Sir the men call us gold diggers when we ‘date’ with a purpose.”

Cory’s dating advice was met with different opinions. Some people thought he was spot on, while others thought his word choice wasn’t good enough to prove his point.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which reflects Cory’s personal opinions about dating and relationships shared on TikTok under @corytalksnow.