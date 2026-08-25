TikToker Says Her Working Husband Helps With Chores Because She’s a ‘Stay-at-Home MOM, Not a Stay-at-Home MAID’ — Internet Is Divided

A stay-at-home mom of two has sparked debate about gender roles and how household responsibilities should be divided between partners after posting a video revealing her husband helps out around the house. Originally posted by @mcaramegan on TikTok, the short clip highlights how her husband pitches in with household chores after returning from his workday.

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She says in the video that her husband recognizes his domestic duties. However, it raises a lot of eyebrows.

“‘Wdym (what do you mean) your husband works then comes home to clean,’” the TikToker writes in the clip, “‘Aren’t you a SAHM (stay at home mom).’”

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The young mother’s answer to such questions is simple. She says that she is “not a maid” and shouldn’t have to take care of household chores while she is caring for the kids.

“Yeah because I’m a stay at home MOM, not stay at home MAID.”

Young Mom Sparks Debate on Breadwinner vs. Stay-at-Home Duties

The video spread rapidly after she posted it. The 27-year-old mom’s video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of comments that split viewers into two contrasting perspectives.

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While one section praised the husband for realizing that a home requires shared labor once both partners are home, many pushed back, arguing that if one partner earns the entire family income, the other should handle household responsibilities and childcare without expecting regular assistance.

One X user described a similar situation, writing, “My husband worked and I was a SAHM. He came home to a clean house and clean kids EVERYDAY. I prepared meals. My children are a blessing! Once they got old enough 13-14 yrs old, I began my career. My husband and I worked different shifts so there was adult supervision at all times. My husband then helped with household chores.”

One user agreed, writing, “Pure laziness. I work, take care of my kid, clean, etc. It sucks, sure, but I don't want a nasty house, and don't have a man to help now either. Get off your couch and clean! Your kid deserves it!”

“She'll be shocked and have no idea what happened when he hands her the divorce papers,” wrote a viewer under the original video on TikTok.

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Another chimed in, saying, "this is why Sahm's [sic] say it's easy because they're not doing anything I'm a sahm but I would never expect my husband to clean on his work days."

“If you're the one home during the day, you are the one making the mess. Cleaning up after YOURSELF doesn't make you a maid, it makes you a responsible person. My toddlers picked up after themselves. The only messes I cleaned were ones that I created or allowed to be created. Don't want to clean, don't make a mess. Otherwise you're just dusting and vacuuming, and washing bedding on the weekend. How much do you think 1-2 hours a day pays,” wrote another commenter.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by @mcaramegan on TikTok and reposts on X.