TikTok User Questions Dunkin’ Tip Prompt After Awkward Checkout Interaction: ‘It Felt Like She Was Yelling at Me’

A video posted by TikTok user @leilanii_02 has received more than 129,000 views and 61 comments. The video discusses a tip prompt that appeared on the Dunkin’ checkout screen after Leilani placed her order, catching her off guard during the payment process. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific location of the restaurant.

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Leilani filmed the video from her car. She said she had gone to Dunkin’ to try its new fall drink menu. When it came time to pay, her card would not go through, which confused her.

The Dunkin’ employee helping her told her to ‘answer the question,’ which confused Leilani further. But when she looked down at the screen, she saw that it was prompting her to leave a tip.

The situation became more uncomfortable because of the employee’s tone, which made her feel as if she was being scolded.

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"I do not do well whenever people are stern with me," she said in the video. "It felt like she was yelling at me."

The interaction left her feeling awkward, especially because she said she always tries to stay positive. Leilani ended the video by holding up her Pumpkin Iced Signature Latte.

"This one is 10/10," she said. She said she also ordered an Iced Tiramisu Cloud Latte.

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Commenters questioned the employee’s tone during the checkout interaction

The post drew comments from users who criticized the employee’s tone during the interaction and questioned why customers were being prompted to leave a tip at checkout.

One commenter said the employee’s tone was enough to make them reconsider leaving a tip. They wrote “Nah I’ll press no tip in front of them for being rude.”

Image Credit: TikTok| @leilanii_02

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Another commenter wrote, "It’s a waste of time in my opinion, almost seems like customers are forced to select tip. I prefer to press 'no tip' and take their card so it speeds up the process. Some of our customers have a hard time reading what it says, I just avoid the whole thing. People can tip as they please."

Some commenters identifying themselves as Dunkin’ employees also criticized the new tip system. "OMGG literally as a dunkin employee i hate that new tip thing it actually sucks," one user said, while another commenter wrote "I work at Dunkin and they should have been nicer about it!!"

Other commenters said they could relate to Leilani’s description of feeling as if she was being scolded. One user said, "I feel like I did something wrong when they’re stern." Another commenter wrote, "no seriously cannot handle anyone speaking sternly to me."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above are based on statements shared by @leilanii_02 on TikTok.