TikTok hunt for mystery man backfires when his wife shows up in the comments

Another viral TikTok video unintentionally exposed a cheating husband to millions, including his wife, after one woman's night out. The TikToker claimed her friend found a "soulmate" in an Alabama bar, but it turned out he'd already pledged that soul to another and proven himself a liar.

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It's only a matter of time before half the internet knows this man's name.

Cheater! at the Rodeo

TikToker Mikala West (@mikalawest) would unknowingly upset a marriage with kids on Monday after posting footage of her friend and some woman's husband canoodling at a bar after a local rodeo. The video has now gained over 10.5 million views after the wife commented that the man belongs to her.

West was only trying to track down a man she thought would be a good match for said friend.

"SOS, my friend found her soulmate last night in Huntsville Alabama after the lineman rodeo and we know nothing about him except his name is Mike and his friends kept calling him like the birds in finding nemo (Mike! Mike! Mike!)," she wrote over the footage, adding, "help us get Nemo home!"

According to local outlet WAFF48, the rodeo was for power line workers in the area. The contest simulated real power restoration challenges that these workers competed to solve as fast as they could.

But are they faster than a TikTok video can spread to a cheating man's wife?

Hours after West hit "post," Mike's wife Laura left what is now the top comment.

"Hi! I’m Michael’s wife," she wrote. "He’s busy explaining this to our two children right now."

Another TikToker tried to claim that the Mike in West's video didn't look like Laura's Michael, but the tattoo sleeve doesn't lie.

"Oh that’s him, the guy who I said forever to over 10 years ago," Laura replied.

"Looks like Nemo is actually Dory"

Fellow TikTokers left hundreds of comments replying to Laura, many offering sympathies or calls to leave Mike behind at the next rodeo. Word soon spread across social media lines, with commenters saying they'd come from as far as Facebook and reposts going viral on X.

"Whew boy. He was just smiling and having a GOOD OL TIME!" wrote @smoke_nd_pearlz.

"Sometimes I love the internet," said @hell_line0. "Karma."

Back on TikTok, anyone not addressing Laura is also not holding back.

"Looks like Nemo is actually Dory. Forget where he lived and his family," joked @stacizzls.

"I am Mike’s grandmother I am also mad at him," claimed @watty647.

"I am a Mike, and I'm also disappointed in Mike," wrote @newmatic_koala.

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