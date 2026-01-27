Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Gavin Newsom vows to investigate TikTok censoring Trump-critical posts amid platform issues, glitches, and growing backlash

A DM glitch sparked censorship rumors during a chaotic weekend.

11:00 AM CST on January 27, 2026

gavin newsom tiktok censoring investigation
@CAgovernor/X/Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

Rumors that TikTok had begun censoring the word "Epstein" in direct messages spread quickly over the weekend. However, the claims appeared to be false and tied instead to a broader technical failure affecting TikTok’s U.S. service as it changed ownership this past week. As users tested the app during widespread outages, isolated glitches were misread as deliberate moderation shifts.

Featured Video

It isn't stopping the California Governor from launching an official investigation.

How the 'Epstein' censorship theory fell apart

Shortly after TikTok’s U.S. separation from ByteDance, users noticed strange messaging behavior. Some reported that sending the single word "Epstein" caused messages to fail.

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "TikTok now censors the word “Epstein” when mentioned in DMs by users in the U.S.Currently, the word is not being filtered for users in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world."
@PopBase/X

Screenshots and video recordings circulated widely, and speculation followed about political or reputation-based censorship.

However, at the same time, TikTok was struggling to function normally across multiple features, such as showing the number of likes and views on videos as zero, and uploading issues.

Advertisement

Testing cited by The Verge complicated the narrative. According to reporter Richard Lawler, TikTok’s DM system blocked many single-word messages, including harmless ones like "test." In contrast, sentences containing the same words went through without issue. Because of that, the evidence pointed toward a system-wide bug rather than a targeted content filter.

Lawler wrote that the platform remained “largely down" due to a data center power outage. This had been reported by the new TikTok USDS Joint Venture X account.

On Monday morning, the account tweeted, "Since yesterday, we’ve been working to restore our services following a power outage at a U.S. data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate. We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service. We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon."

Hours later, they posted an update about the "major infrastructure issue triggered by a power outage."

Advertisement
A tweet from the TikTok USDS Joint Venture that says, "An update on our work to restore and stabilize TikTok." with a text-based image explaining that they are "continuing to resolve a major infrastructure issue triggered by a power outage at one of [their] U.S. data center partner sites." It explained that seeing zero views or likes on videos is part of the outage.
@tiktokusdsjv/X

Other notable changes and growing unease around TikTok

Posts from high-profile users and even public officials, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, suggested intentional suppression given the timing of the issues with TikTok in the midst of unrest over ICE's actions in Minnesota. Since TikTok’s messaging feature malfunctioned broadly, any conclusions drawn from partial tests proved unreliable.

Quote retweet from Gavin Newsom sharing a screenshot of "Epstein" being censored in TikTok DMs. He wrote, "It’s time to investigate. I am launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content."
@CAgovernor/X
Advertisement

Despite reassurances, frustration continued. Many TikTokers argued that videos were still being suppressed as of Monday, Jan 26. Uploads remained stuck “under review,” while accounts based outside the U.S. saw their posts publish normally. Because of this uneven experience, suspicion lingered.

The timing intensified concerns. TikTok’s U.S. branch just shifted ownership to an investment consortium tied to Oracle, Paramount+, and CBS. Alongside that change, the company rolled out updated terms of service that expanded data collection and placed U.S. content moderation under new control.

Given those shifts, fears of censorship already existed. Newsom said he was investigating verified reports that TikTok limited Trump-critical content.

Tweet from Newsom's press office that reads, "NEW: Following TikTok’s sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports — and independently confirmed instances — of suppressed content critical of President Trump. @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom is launching a review of this conduct and is calling on the California Department of Justice to determine whether it violates California law."
@GovPressOffice/X
Advertisement

Activists and creators responded by leaving, such as Jamira Burley, who called TikTok a "trap door" and said she no longer felt her work or safety was protected. "When tech giants, wealthy investors, and political pressure start making the rules," she wrote, "you already know whose voices are silenced first."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement