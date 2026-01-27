Gavin Newsom vows to investigate TikTok censoring Trump-critical posts amid platform issues, glitches, and growing backlash

Rumors that TikTok had begun censoring the word "Epstein" in direct messages spread quickly over the weekend. However, the claims appeared to be false and tied instead to a broader technical failure affecting TikTok’s U.S. service as it changed ownership this past week. As users tested the app during widespread outages, isolated glitches were misread as deliberate moderation shifts.

Featured Video

It isn't stopping the California Governor from launching an official investigation.

How the 'Epstein' censorship theory fell apart

Shortly after TikTok’s U.S. separation from ByteDance, users noticed strange messaging behavior. Some reported that sending the single word "Epstein" caused messages to fail.

Advertisement

Screenshots and video recordings circulated widely, and speculation followed about political or reputation-based censorship.

However, at the same time, TikTok was struggling to function normally across multiple features, such as showing the number of likes and views on videos as zero, and uploading issues.

BREAKING: After Trump's allies took over TikTok this week, any mention of "Epstein" in DMs are not permitted.



Here's proof. Anyone else is free to try it. pic.twitter.com/YljAU6ZckB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

Testing cited by The Verge complicated the narrative. According to reporter Richard Lawler, TikTok’s DM system blocked many single-word messages, including harmless ones like "test." In contrast, sentences containing the same words went through without issue. Because of that, the evidence pointed toward a system-wide bug rather than a targeted content filter.

Lawler wrote that the platform remained “largely down" due to a data center power outage. This had been reported by the new TikTok USDS Joint Venture X account.

On Monday morning, the account tweeted, "Since yesterday, we’ve been working to restore our services following a power outage at a U.S. data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate. We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service. We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon."

Hours later, they posted an update about the "major infrastructure issue triggered by a power outage."

Advertisement

Other notable changes and growing unease around TikTok

Posts from high-profile users and even public officials, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, suggested intentional suppression given the timing of the issues with TikTok in the midst of unrest over ICE's actions in Minnesota. Since TikTok’s messaging feature malfunctioned broadly, any conclusions drawn from partial tests proved unreliable.

Advertisement

Despite reassurances, frustration continued. Many TikTokers argued that videos were still being suppressed as of Monday, Jan 26. Uploads remained stuck “under review,” while accounts based outside the U.S. saw their posts publish normally. Because of this uneven experience, suspicion lingered.

The timing intensified concerns. TikTok’s U.S. branch just shifted ownership to an investment consortium tied to Oracle, Paramount+, and CBS. Alongside that change, the company rolled out updated terms of service that expanded data collection and placed U.S. content moderation under new control.

Given those shifts, fears of censorship already existed. Newsom said he was investigating verified reports that TikTok limited Trump-critical content.

Advertisement

Activists and creators responded by leaving, such as Jamira Burley, who called TikTok a "trap door" and said she no longer felt her work or safety was protected. "When tech giants, wealthy investors, and political pressure start making the rules," she wrote, "you already know whose voices are silenced first."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.