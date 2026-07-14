A viral video shared on X appears to show a man confronting gas station employees after he claims to have found expired food with multiple date stickers on the packaging. In the video, he alleges the gas station was relabeling expired food instead of throwing it away.

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A man discovers local Indian-run gas stations have been placing three and four new expiration stickers on food products that were already well past their expiration dates, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and throw away their entire inventory. pic.twitter.com/Q6qBpNgYKx — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 13, 2026

The man starts recording when he confronts the gas station employees about the expired ‘fresh’ food on their shelves. He found hamburgers and other meals with multiple expiration-date stickers placed one on top of another. Instead of throwing away the expired food, the gas station was trying to sell it and pretend that it was perfectly safe to eat.

“Throw all of that away,” the man recording says. Garbage. Put this in the garbage. I know you wouldn’t let your family eat this.” The gas station attendants begin throwing away the expired food as the man puts pressure on them.

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“You take the first sticker off and then put another one on,” he continues. The gas station employee claims he was not putting new stickers on expired food. Rather, he had put the wrong sticker on in the first place and had to replace it. The employee says the labels were replaced because the wrong sticker had initially been applied. The video does not independently verify either account.

People in the comment section were stunned by the alleged expired food being sold in the gas station. “OK GROSS! “ Thankfully we pack our own sandwiches for travel UNLESS we are going by BUCKEE’S! Then we buy AS MUCH AS WE CAN INSIDE BUCKEE’S!!!,” commented one user. Another wrote, “We don't have health inspectors in America anymore? WTF?”

Others Claimed They Had Encountered Similar Situations

Other people noted that they had experienced this themselves. “Wow, that's absolutely wild. I've seen them do this with baked goods before, but to keep relabeling expired food like that is next level scamming. Good for you for calling them out.”

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“I've never understood why anyone would eat food from a gas station,” wrote someone else, unsure why people would want to eat food from a gas station to begin with.

“I know of at least one gas station that consistently puts expired merchandise on the shelves and even in their coolers. They make purchases of expired or nearly past "use by" dates in bulk for a fraction of wholesale costs and then absolutely do NOT pass the savings on to customers. They simply stock the items and charge their already overinflated ‘convenience’ prices,” another commenter wrote. “It is maddening! Bad enough we have to constantly be aware that nearly everything is a scam as it is!”

It seems like many people have encountered expired food on the shelves of gas stations and supermarkets. It’s important to double and triple check labels before making a purchase.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video, which is based on footage shared on X.