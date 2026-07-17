Three Kids Recreated How They Climbed to the Top of a Wardrobe, and the Internet Is Both Impressed and Terrified

A video shared by Reddit user u/Ash30_ in the r/BeAmazed community shows three children recreating how they climbed on top of a wardrobe. Some praise the siblings' creativity while others are concerned about the dangers of the stunt.

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The clip captioned, "A mother asked her children to recreate how the three of them ended up on top of the wardrobe," has received more than 81,000 upvotes as of publication.

The 41-second video documents the children showing their mother the improvised system they allegedly used. One child climbs upward using what appears to be a vertical pipe while another helps from above. They use a makeshift rope fashioned from clothing or fabric to hoist the youngest child to the top of the wardrobe.

At the start of the clip, the middle child is seen standing on a raised red cushion before grabbing a pipe as he wears a piece of fabric attached to his back like a makeshift cape.

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Although the video is a recreation and not the original climb, people have been discussing the children's problem-solving skills, as well as the potential hazards involved. "Team building starts at home," one commenter wrote. Another compared the youngsters to elite military recruits, writing, "That's not three kids, it's three little commandos."

Others admired the physical ability. "That one kid climbing on pipes probably inherited the bloodline of assassins," one commented.

Several users also praised the older sibling's strength. "The little girl is amazingly strong to pull the little man all the way up," one commenter observed. Another wrote, "She is STRONG."

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"No man left behind," one user quipped, while another imagined the siblings' future adventures: "10 years later, during a family camping trip, they'll show their mom how they got to the top of El Capitan. Still using the tied bed sheets for the youngest one."

However, not everyone sees the video as harmless entertainment. Numerous people mentioned the potential dangers of climbing on furniture and household piping. "Friendly reminder to anchor them to your wall," one wrote. Others questioned whether the children were climbing a water or gas pipe, with one warning, "Yeah, amazing. Until the pipe bursts…" Another added, "Hope that wardrobe is fixed to the wall. And that's not a gas pipe."

A Reddit user also reminded parents about safety: "I'd also like to point out to gun owners… NO PLACE is safe to store a weapon that's not under lock and key when you have small children [at] home."