‘This Is So Dystopian’: A Calorie Warning at an All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant Has Reddit Debating Food Tracking and Freedom

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of a calorie count pop-up they encountered while ordering at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, sparking debate in the comments about food tracking and customer autonomy.

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Apart from the overall calorie count, users were puzzled over the dish ordered at the restaurant specializing in Japanese cuisine.

The user @Theblindsource shared the picture via the popular Reddit forum ‘Mildly Infuriating.’ The individual ordered three portions of lamb skewers, each with an 80-calorie count. While placing the order digitally, a notification popped up.

It shared the “average adult’s calorie intake,” which was 1000 calories. Apart from listing additional charges for unfinished food, the pop-up had yet another concern. The notification read: “Your current calorie intake is 2000 Cal. Are you sure to proceed?”

Since it was an all-you-can-eat type of restaurant, the algorithm on the digital tab probably took the previous portions into consideration. According to the picture shared by the Redditor, the individual’s previous order amounted to 1760 calories.

Adding in the 240 calories from the Lamb skewers, the total calorie count came up to 2000 calories. hence the warning on the pop-up.

Reddit Puzzled Over Lamb Skewers' Calorie Count at a Sushi Restaurant

Since the SubReddit went live, it has received 54,000 upvotes and over 3,200 comments from Redditors. While Redditors appreciated the health concern, they were also puzzled about the overall calorie-counting feature.

Many shared their thoughts in the comment section of the SubReddit. Each had a unique perspective to share. One particular user on Reddit wondered if the dish the OP ordered was delicious, considering it was a sushi place.

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The user said, “It says lamb skewer, I’ve never had lamb at a sushi restaurant.” The OP responded to the comment saying, “It was the first time we saw that too, we were skeptical, but they were delicious.”

A third Redditor said, “1000 calories? The average adult needs more than 1000 calories in a day.” A fourth commented, “This is so dystopian. Let people eat freely…” Another said, “Calories are the least of my concerns when I go for all you can eat!”

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A user explained, “This is very common at an all-you-can-eat, specifically at Asian restaurants. It is to prevent excess food waste.” A final user said, “A business trying to reduce waste is positive in my books.”

Similarly, many continued to add their thoughts about the attempt to curb food waste, calorie count, and more as a result of the SubReddit. The name and location of the restaurant have not been revealed by the Redditor and remain unconfirmed.