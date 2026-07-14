‘They’re Violating My First Amendment Right’: A Video of a Man Being Removed From a Public Park During Arab Fest Is Dividing X

A video from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was shared on X by @libsoftiktok and has led to a heated debate over free speech rights and police authority at public events. The video shows a man who says he was removed from a city park while recording at Arab Fest.

Featured Video

A confrontation ensues between the man behind the camera and Fort Wayne police officers.

While the man alleges that officers violated his First Amendment rights by asking him to leave because he was filming at the festival, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently confirmed by The Daily Dot. The reason for the removal and whether officers acted within their authority have not been independently confirmed.

According to the video, an officer told the man that event organizers wanted him to leave. When the man asked whether he was being formally trespassed, the officer said yes.

Advertisement

MORE police threatening to ARREST Christians on public property



Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police Officer threatens to ARREST Christian for trying to enter a FREE "Arab Fest" being held in a public park.



Christian: "Am I being ordered out by threat of arrest?"



Officer: "Yes"



Cc… pic.twitter.com/e390m0SChj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

The man repeatedly asks for the order in writing, while the officer says the department is not required to provide it in that form. The conversation continues, and the man is heard requesting a supervisor and asking whether he is being ordered to leave under threat of arrest.

The man says he was removed because he “refused to put down” his camera and claims: “I just got trespassed off this public park because I refused to put down my camera,” he says. “They’re violating my First Amendment right.”

He also alleged the removal was religiously motivated, claiming organizers 'didn't feel comfortable with a Christian coming to Arab Fest.' The Daily Dot could not independently verify his claim that religious discrimination motivated the removal.

Advertisement

You can voice your displeasure to Officer Allison Hawthorne here pic.twitter.com/6ipsC5G0m7 — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) July 13, 2026

On X, several users criticized the Fort Wayne Police Department and accused officers of violating constitutional protections. One commenter wrote that police officers “are paid by US taxpayers” and claimed they were “willfully violating US Constitution-protected rights of Christians.”

Others called for police training on constitutional rights, and some users alleged the department could face legal action. Another questioned why people of different faiths could attend religious celebrations without similar disputes and said there was a “double standard.”