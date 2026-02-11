Skip to Content
The “Muppet Show” special is dominating Disney+. Now, the people demand more Muppets

The Muppet Show is (sort of) back, and fans want more.

5:00 AM CST on February 11, 2026

muppet show fan streaming on four screens
Disney/@calvinbrain97/X

Disney just released a Muppet Show revival special that went over so well, fans can't think of any reason not to make more.

A new Muppet Show special event was released on Disney+ last week to honor the original series' 50th anniversary. The special took the classic show's format, which saw special guest hosts performing sketches with the Muppets a la Saturday Night Live. The beloved series ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981.

Disney+

The new special saw Sabrina Carpenter stepping in as the host. While The Muppet Show is only officially back with this one episode, it feels like a backdoor pilot. At one point, Kermit even says that the show “may be starting again, depending on how tonight goes.”

The special has been a huge success. At the time of this writing, it has a 98% critics' score and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been a mainstay in the Disney+ top ten since its release.

People demand more Muppets

In addition to getting good reviews, fans can't stop posting about The Muppet Show online, which is promising news. Considering Disney was clearly testing the waters with the special, there seems to be no good reason not make more episodes. You can check out some posts from fans below:

You love to see it.

No haters here.

Let's go, Disney!

Do your part.

We're in this together.

It feels so good.

Not if we have anything to say about it.

Feels like old times.

What's up with Kermit?

The only complaint people seem to have about the new Muppets special is Kermit's voice. However, that's nothing new. Matt Vogel has been voicing the iconic frog since 2017, and there have been ongoing debates about his portrayal.

rolf and kermit at a desk
Disney+

He's been performing various Muppets since the '90s, but many believe he doesn't have a grasp on Kermit. Meanwhile, others think he does just fine, especially considering his nice singing voice.

Ironically, Vogel voiced Constantine the Frog in Muppets Most Wanted, a character who was comically terrible at pretending to be Kermit. While Vogel's version of Kermit isn't that bad, fans can't help but notice the difference from how the character used to sound.

Point.

Counterpoint.

A longstanding debate.

He has his fans.

Lots to consider.

What went on behind the scenes?

Can't unhear it.

At the end of the day, it's not that big of a deal.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

