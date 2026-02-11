The “Muppet Show” special is dominating Disney+. Now, the people demand more Muppets

Disney just released a Muppet Show revival special that went over so well, fans can't think of any reason not to make more.

A new Muppet Show special event was released on Disney+ last week to honor the original series' 50th anniversary. The special took the classic show's format, which saw special guest hosts performing sketches with the Muppets a la Saturday Night Live. The beloved series ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981.

The new special saw Sabrina Carpenter stepping in as the host. While The Muppet Show is only officially back with this one episode, it feels like a backdoor pilot. At one point, Kermit even says that the show “may be starting again, depending on how tonight goes.”

The special has been a huge success. At the time of this writing, it has a 98% critics' score and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been a mainstay in the Disney+ top ten since its release.

People demand more Muppets

In addition to getting good reviews, fans can't stop posting about The Muppet Show online, which is promising news. Considering Disney was clearly testing the waters with the special, there seems to be no good reason not make more episodes. You can check out some posts from fans below:

This is pleasing to me. pic.twitter.com/hd9PlTO66C — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) February 8, 2026

You love to see it.

Just watched the new Muppet Show. It was flawless. Don't let the haters stop you. A delight from beginning to end. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rS4n6e2Knn — Jared Huckaby, Prefers to Like Things (@discolando) February 8, 2026

No haters here.

So, who do we start bugging to get that full-season order for #TheMuppetShow? pic.twitter.com/PHgF4LEBoz — Ben Saari (@bwsaari) February 8, 2026

Let's go, Disney!

Making sure to let Disney know I want more of The Muppet Show pic.twitter.com/M7oXnJ1QAa — Calvin Brain (@calvinbrain97) February 4, 2026

Do your part.

Me liking every post about The Muppet Show so Disney orders a full season: pic.twitter.com/tkY23yJRtE — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) February 5, 2026

We're in this together.

how it feels waking up to the muppet show back on television pic.twitter.com/yDzyKpIv2f — Aaron ? (@aaronfraggle) February 4, 2026

It feels so good.

The Muppet Show was a 1 time special and there is no other episodes after this?



pic.twitter.com/rFeh9w1BU3 — SAVE DINOSAUR GRIFTING MACHINE (@ShawnNOrlando) February 5, 2026

Not if we have anything to say about it.

the muppet show (2026) bringing back batshit insane musical sketches featuring guest stars throwing muppets off screen WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/fziwdJ15eg — Phil ✦ The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) January 1, 2026

Feels like old times.

What's up with Kermit?

The only complaint people seem to have about the new Muppets special is Kermit's voice. However, that's nothing new. Matt Vogel has been voicing the iconic frog since 2017, and there have been ongoing debates about his portrayal.

He's been performing various Muppets since the '90s, but many believe he doesn't have a grasp on Kermit. Meanwhile, others think he does just fine, especially considering his nice singing voice.

Ironically, Vogel voiced Constantine the Frog in Muppets Most Wanted, a character who was comically terrible at pretending to be Kermit. While Vogel's version of Kermit isn't that bad, fans can't help but notice the difference from how the character used to sound.

It is insane how they've managed to find the one man in the world who can't do an impression of kermit to do kermit — outside cat enabler (@mrragersson) February 8, 2026

Point.

i think Matt Vogel's performance as Kermit the Frog is good and it has grown on me over time pic.twitter.com/5FxJxiPnzG — brendan (@dr_whobacca) January 30, 2026

Counterpoint.

i just think you can’t skimp on kermit https://t.co/42vFsfOL1Y — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) February 8, 2026

A longstanding debate.

All those years of defending matt vogel’s kermit paid off pic.twitter.com/BJY9PG1GxH — the bee-ar’s a comedian ⭐️? (@fozziebrina) February 5, 2026

He has his fans.

I do think Matt Vogel’s Kermit would’ve been pretty widely accepted if he had immediately followed Henson. It’s the massive departure from Whitmire’s voice that people are finding most jarring. They both tap into different sides of the original performance. pic.twitter.com/ae1WQB5t3q — J-Boi (@JboiHQ) January 24, 2026

Lots to consider.

On one hand the Kermit voice is close enough and doesn't really bother me. On the other hand every time I hear it I want to know the office politics of how they picked this specific guy because there can't have been an audition process with multiple people going for it https://t.co/CYJUvQnFJA — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 2, 2026

What went on behind the scenes?

Love that this Muppets special has brought back discourse for New Kermit's voice because it's been years now(?) and I still find it incredibly jarring. It's crazy how SO many people can do amazing impressions and versions,but THAT is what they went with in the end. pic.twitter.com/vbWoG2ggd6 — Cam Chowder (@Baron_Jark) February 6, 2026

Can't unhear it.

The new Muppet Show is awesome when you don’t have some loser in your ear complaining about Kermit’s voice the entire time — The Green Kasey ? (@RawbertBeef) February 4, 2026

At the end of the day, it's not that big of a deal.

