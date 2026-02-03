Fans are dissecting every detail in the new “Devil Wears Prada 2” trailer

The long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially on its way, and fans are already counting down the days.
A first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is heading to theatres on May 1st. The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel is here, and fans are thrilled.
According to the trailer’s caption, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning to reprise their iconic roles.
“Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation,” the caption reads.
The sequel reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.
It also introduces several new characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also set to return as Lily and Irv, respectively.
“The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1," it concluded."
Fans react to The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer
The Devil Wears Prada was a massive success when it was released in 2006, so it's no surprise people are hyped for the sequel. Many folks online are praising the cast and sharing their excitement.
Meanwhile, others are dissecting the fact that Streep's Miranda is acting as though she doesn't remember Hathaway's Andy. Some fans think the character has dementia, which seems unlikely. Pretending not to know people, or even straight-up forgetting the little people, is very on brand for Miranda. You can check out some reactions below:
We are so back.
20 years later and still flawless.
Seriously, though.
Nothing will stop these fans.
You love to see it.
How will social media factor in?
There are some complaints.
It's definitely an odd conclusion...
...But it's what some people saw, nonetheless.
It's going to be okay.
The likely scenarios.
Thriving.
