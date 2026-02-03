Fans are dissecting every detail in the new “Devil Wears Prada 2” trailer

The long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially on its way, and fans are already counting down the days.

A first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is heading to theatres on May 1st. The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel is here, and fans are thrilled.

According to the trailer’s caption, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning to reprise their iconic roles.

“Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation,” the caption reads.

The sequel reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

It also introduces several new characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also set to return as Lily and Irv, respectively.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1," it concluded."

Fans react to The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

The Devil Wears Prada was a massive success when it was released in 2006, so it's no surprise people are hyped for the sequel. Many folks online are praising the cast and sharing their excitement.

Meanwhile, others are dissecting the fact that Streep's Miranda is acting as though she doesn't remember Hathaway's Andy. Some fans think the character has dementia, which seems unlikely. Pretending not to know people, or even straight-up forgetting the little people, is very on brand for Miranda. You can check out some reactions below:

The legends return to define an era again. — Lil Everhart (@LilEverhart) February 2, 2026

We are so back.

The Devil Wears Prada pic.twitter.com/2cKCVZUbyj — Ramin Nasibov (@RaminNasibov) January 26, 2026

20 years later and still flawless.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in "The Devil Wears Prada"



2006. 2026. pic.twitter.com/7X4kqjrpj0 — Emily Charlton ?? (@boomboomblunt) February 1, 2026

Seriously, though.

the devil wears prada can be shit from a butt, it can have a 0% on rotten tomatoes and a 0.0004 on letterboxd and I’ll still be seated like my life depends on it pic.twitter.com/GXCeDfBGid — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) February 2, 2026

Nothing will stop these fans.

You love to see it.

i love how the devil wears prada 2 trailer gives practically nothing away about the movie’s plot, besides the fact that andy is now the features editor and miranda doesn’t remember her. also, all the girls in the elevator were scrolling on instagram, which tells me this movie is… — Spencer Thomas (@byspencerthomas) February 2, 2026

How will social media factor in?

the lighting for the devil wears Prada 2 ? what is it with making ever movie look like an ad. its so lifeless and colorless, part one was so full of brightness and colour now it's like they lightened it after shooting in b&w mode pic.twitter.com/wpNDx7cMaS — ally ๋࣭⭑ (@BDupaincheng) February 2, 2026

There are some complaints.

sometimes I forget how dumb the entire world has gotten, then I see a thousand people theorizing that Meryl Streep has Alzheimer’s in The Devil Wears Prada 2 — dog (@edgecone) February 2, 2026

It's definitely an odd conclusion...

Wait so does Meryl Streep have dementia in Devil Wears Prada 2?? It certainly comes off that way and not that she just forgot who Andy was. I’m confused. — Andrew Campbell (@arcampbell94) February 2, 2026

...But it's what some people saw, nonetheless.

Ok so like no one would want to watch a devil wears Prada sequel where Miranda has Alzheimer’s or dementia. The world is already shitty enough as it is. Literally no one would want that. The internet needs to chill and stop making me anxious ? — D (@Mynewyorkad) February 2, 2026

It's going to be okay.

I'm leaning towards Miranda does actually remember them, but is just putting on a ruse. Or she legit doesn't remember them cause she's had so many assistants come and go — StandardNEERrred (@myleftcheek69) February 2, 2026

The likely scenarios.

NEW THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 STILLS I LOVE MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/CXa05TMVwt — had (@aadidaas) February 1, 2026

Thriving.

