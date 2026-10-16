TikToker Shares Advice on Belief, Action and Reaching Goals



A TikTok user's video is encouraging viewers to step outside their own perspective and look at life differently, a message that has resonated with viewers online. TikTok user @sofiazianii, whose name is Sofia, shared the video, reminding people how easy it is to get caught up in their own problems and lose sight of the bigger picture, especially with social media playing such a significant role in daily life.

The video has garnered 1.7 million views and 1,328 comments, with users sharing their experiences and reacting to Sofia’s advice about belief, potential, and taking action.

Sofia encourages viewers to get excited about their lives and the possibilities ahead.

“Start getting excited. Start getting excited about things. Like, you don’t understand how quickly your life can change,” she says. “Start seeing and feeling the potential in the air.”

She goes on to explain how much can change in a surprisingly short amount of time.

“When you wake up, you could be living in a different place a week from now. A month from now. You could be living a completely different life a month from now, a day from now,” Sofia says.

Her message is that people often underestimate how quickly their circumstances can change, particularly when they begin to believe that a different future is possible.

Sofia also acknowledges how difficult it can be to stay optimistic when others are achieving things you want for yourself. However, she suggests that seeing someone else succeed can serve as a reminder that those same goals are within your reach.

“When you realise that people out here have things that, you know, you can also get, and you start to really drill it in your mind that they’re not different from you,” she says. “The only difference is the action that they took.”

According to Sofia, taking action does not have to feel difficult or overwhelming. It can even be enjoyable when you are excited about what those efforts could lead to.

“And the action doesn’t have to be hard. It doesn’t. It can be fun,” she says. “You know why it can be fun? Because you’re excited about the potential.”

Ultimately, Sofia believes that change starts with believing in yourself and taking steps toward what you want.

“All you need is belief. Belief, okay? And just taking action, okay? That’s it,” she says.

TikTok viewers say the message helped them see their lives differently

Life can be tough, and the constant stream of other people’s achievements online can sometimes make it even harder to feel positive about your own circumstances.

Sofia’s comments section quickly filled with viewers who said her message was exactly what they needed to hear.

“Romanticizing life really makes a difference honestly,” one person wrote.

“You wouldn’t guess how much I needed this,” another commenter said.

Others acknowledged that changing your mindset is easier said than done. Still, the overall response to Sofia’s video was overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers describing how they were trying to look at their lives and possibilities differently.

“Literally it’s about reframing your mind so you can start attracting this new energy, finding new opportunities that actually align with who you really want to be,” one viewer wrote.

Sofia’s message is ultimately a simple one: Believe that the life you want is possible, then take steps toward making it happen.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims or experiences discussed in the TikTok, which are based on @sofiazianii’s statements shared on the platform.