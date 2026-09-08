‘That’s Not a Biker Gang’: Disabled Man Couldn’t Park After Motorcycles Took Every Accessible Spot — Then Commenters Spotted the Symbols

A Reddit post shared by user VQQN to r/mildlyinfuriating concerned a disabled man who was allegedly prevented from using an accessible parking space. Several motorcycles had occupied accessible parking spaces, and commenters who looked closely at the photos said they spotted symbols associated with white supremacy on the bikes.

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The post had approximately 12,000 upvotes as of publication. The poster wrote that their disabled father could not find accessible parking because "all the spots" were occupied by what they described as a biker gang.

The post came with four pictures of motorcycles parked on a concrete pavement streaked with blue lines and a wheelchair sign to indicate why they were reserved in the first place. The most prominent of the motorcycles was a large black Harley-Davidson touring model, and further back one can see a white building and an ice storage chest.

A sign in the background reads "STEAK 'N POTATO".

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One commenter wrote, "Call the cops. They need to move. This is illegal." Another proposed having the motorcycles towed rather than interacting with the riders at all. Many found the situation frustrating since accessible parking spaces are meant to give people with disabilities easier access.

Others also spoke of motorcycle noise and biker culture. One gave examples of being disturbed by groups of riders revving their engines or leaving restaurants louder than needed.

Commenters who examined the photographs said they noticed what appeared to be SS-style bolts or similar imagery on some of the motorcycles. According to the Anti-Defamation League, SS bolts were adopted by white supremacists and neo-Nazis worldwide after World War II and remain in use as a symbol of white supremacy.

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Comment

byu/VQQN from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

One commenter said, "Uh, that's not a biker gang. That's a Nazi gang," and another claimed the symbols were on many of these bikes.

Some other users referred to white supremacy movements and claimed that there were alleged links between certain biker groups and such extremism. However, those wider claims could not be independently verified by the Daily Dot.